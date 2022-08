Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile blew up for a game-high 28 points on 13-of-15 field goal shooting, and the Razorbacks maintained their unswerving devotion to pounding the paint and attacking the rim while holding another opponent below 60 points in a 70-59 win over veteran Danish pro club Bakken Bears on Monday in Lake Como, Italy, as the Hoop Hogs ran through their four-game European exhibition tour unbeaten at 4-0.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO