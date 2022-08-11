Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh
Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bills Fans Help Keep Colts Out of End Zone
The Bills got themselves in some trouble but kept Indianapolis out of the end zone.
NBC Sports
Why Shanahan believes Lance won't 'make or break' 49ers' season
One year after making an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan is entrusting the keys to the 49ers’ offense to an inexperienced quarterback, 22-year-old Trey Lance. “Is Trey ready to take it on his shoulders?” Shanahan said to NBC Sports columnist Peter King in the latest...
NBC Sports
Rival players praise Patriots LB Matthew Judon in NFL 100 Players special
NFL Network's yearly top 100 players program aired Sunday night, and most of the conversation from a New England Patriots perspective involved Mac Jones. The former University of Alabama quarterback made the list at No. 85 following an impressive rookie season during which he led the Patriots back to the playoffs. Jones was ranked ahead of other quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, which didn't sit well with some people.
Fantasy football: Where to draft Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs hit the NFL as a near-instant sensation as a 5th-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and he topped 1,000 yards in his final 2 years in Minnesota. However, when he was traded before the 2020 season to the Buffalo Bills for their 1st-round pick...
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Browns 24, Jaguars 13: Starters Shine in Preseason Home Opener
The Jaguars' starters dominated Cleveland on Friday night. The backups? Not so much.
NBC Sports
How Lance has turned into 49ers leader Shanahan 'expected'
Trey Lance is turning into the leader Kyle Shanahan expected him to be. That much was evident Friday on two occasions when the new 49ers starting quarterback put all else aside to grab his teammates’ first touchdown balls. While wide receiver Danny Gray and rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy assuredly...
4 Downs: What stood out in Cleveland Browns Preseason Win over Jacksonville Jaguars
But it was not without the drama that has followed the team and their quarterback all offseason, as the game was opened up with a very unorthodox public apology. But alas, the Browns still managed to put on the pads and find the field regardless of all of the noise that has surrounded the team all summer long. Trevor Lawrence and the Doug Pederson-led Jaguars looked good in their limited snaps, but the depth of the Browns prevailed in this one.
NBC Sports
Panthers make five cuts, get to 85 players
The first roster cutdown date of the summer is on Tuesday and the Panthers didn’t need any more time to make their decisions. The team announced that they have cut running back Darius Bradwell, tight end Nate Becker, linebacker Kamal Martin, offensive lineman Wyatt Miller, and cornerback Chris Westry on Sunday. The move leaves them at the 85-player limit that all teams must reach by Tuesday afternoon.
Tua Among 17 Dolphins Players Sitting Out Preseason Opener
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be joined on the sidelines by several prominent teammates for the team's preseason opener at Tampa Bay
NBC Sports
Broncos activate Randy Gregory, Billy Turner
One of the Broncos’ biggest offseason acquisitions not named Russell Wilson is ready for his work of training camp. Defensive end Randy Gregory was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Gregory had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder after signing with the Broncos as a free agent in March.
NBC Sports
Mac Jones seems to be getting daily motivation from locker room photo
Mac Jones was the only rookie quarterback in the NFL last season to guide his team to the playoffs. But that apparently wasn't good enough for the New England Patriots QB. The Patriots suffered a 47-17 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game, unceremoniously ending what was otherwise a promising first season for Jones.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87
By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
NBC Sports
Antonio Brown: “Tell Jerry Jones to call me”
Receiver Antonio Brown likely is finished with football. Or, perhaps more accurately, football likely is finished with Antonio Brown. Brown seemed to acknowledge he won’t be playing again with his recent (and bizarre) “Jesus at Red Rocks” social-media post, in which he said his only regret is not being able to watch himself play.
