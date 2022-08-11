ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Merrick Garland calls Trump’s bluff

By Kyle Cheney and Meridith McGraw
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago

Donald Trump and his allies spent days pounding the Justice Department for executing a search warrant at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, whipping supporters into a frenzy and exploiting DOJ’s characteristic secrecy by telling their own versions of events.

Some even developed a rallying cry as they attacked the department: Release the warrant!

On Thursday, the Justice Department responded to the deluge with a simple “OK.” Then, just before midnight, Trump — who has had a copy of the search warrant since Monday — announced he too supported the release, all but ensuring it is likely to be revealed as soon as Friday.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents,” Trump said in a late-night post on his social media site, Truth Social.

The imminent release of the search warrant, as well as a redacted receipt that may provide some insight into the items seized by FBI agents during the search, could provide insight into the potential crimes the Justice Department is investigating pertaining to the handling of classified information. Late Thursday, the New York Times and Washington Post reported that among the documents sought by investigators were some pertaining to nuclear and “special access programs,” which deal with some of the government's most highly classified materials.

Trump’s lawyer Christina Bobb confirmed to Fox News on Thursday night that the former president’s legal team is in possession of an inventory list from the search.

Though Trump has had the option to release the search warrant since Monday, it took a DOJ gambit to force the issue. Though the department typically closely guards search warrants, particularly in cases that have not yet yielded indictments, top DOJ officials said that the “public characterizations” of the FBI search by Trump and his attorneys effectively waived the need for secrecy. DOJ cited Bobb’s comments to the press, describing the focus of the search as “presidential records or any possibly classified material.”

“As such, the occurrence of the search and indications of the subject matter involved are already public,” DOJ officials Juan Gonzalez and Jay Bratt wrote in a motion to unseal the warrant.

That created a sense of dog-catches-the-car whiplash for Trump and his team, who were forced to quickly decide whether to permit the release of the warrant or attempt to fight it in court.

DOJ clearly recognized that dynamic in its Thursday filing and emphasized that the decision was now, essentially, Trump’s. The magistrate judge presiding over the matter, Bruce Reinhart, had asked DOJ to consult with Trump’s legal team and determine — by Friday at 3 p.m. — whether Trump supports the motion to unseal or plans to lodge any objection. Trump beat that deadline by 15 hours.

“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” the official wrote. “That said, the former President should have an opportunity to respond to this Motion and lodge objections, including with regards to any ‘legitimate privacy interests’ or the potential for other ‘injury’ if these materials are made public.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland echoed that position during a press conference, in which he noted that Trump had facilitated public discussion of the case by announcing the search in a statement.

The search warrant executed by the FBI on Monday was only described in vague generalities by Trump’s own lawyers. Prior to Garland’s press conference, Trump’s team had brushed off the idea that they should release the warrant, with one person close to Trump instead asking why the FBI had not released it themselves. They weren’t the only ones making that case. A number of prominent Trump allies and lawmakers had demanded that the department do so.

“To the AG & FBI Dir: RELEASE THE WARRANT NOW. The American people deserve to see it. NOW,” wrote Trump ally Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Twitter.

“At a minimum, Garland must resign or be impeached. The search warrant must be published. Christopher Wray must be removed. And the FBI reformed top to bottom,” wrote Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Comments / 441

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Trump:"WHAT?? They can't release the Affidavit just because I lied about the raid!! They CAN?!? Why don't you people tell me these things before I lie?!?"

Reply(84)
99
tex1
4d ago

Trump said he was not notified ahead of the raid and that the FBI found NOTHING . so if the search warrant is unsealed and made public , that would prove he's telling truth . so why wouldn't Trump want that search warrant unsealed . oh , I get it , he's lying AGAIN .

Reply(27)
81
SMARTALECK
4d ago

My beautiful house. They won't even tell me what was in the warrant. What? Merrick Garland is taking credit for the warrant. The buck stops with the boss. What does that mean. He said to unseal⚖ the warrant. Uh oh!⚖

Reply(2)
27
 

CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
americanmilitarynews.com

Gen. Kellogg: Trump did request Nat’l Guard troops on Jan. 6th; asks Congress to release his testimony

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg said last week that former President Donald Trump did in fact request National Guard troops be deployed in Washington D.C. before the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kellogg said he was present at the time of Trump’s request, and Congress should release his testimony to the public.
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
