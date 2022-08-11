ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Sweeping climate bill will push American energy to go green

WASHINGTON (AP) — After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push.
Daily Mail

Large 'cannibal' explosion on the sun sent billions of tons of plasma hurling to Earth: Space weather forecasters say there is a 10% chance of X-class flares that could trigger radio blackouts

A ‘cannibal’ coronal mass ejection (CME) is barreling toward Earth that has a 10 percent chance of producing X-class flares, major events that can trigger radio blackouts, when it hits our planet Thursday. CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's corona – the...
PBS NewsHour

Polio virus found in New York City wastewater

NEW YORK (AP) — The polio virus has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in...
The Independent

California at risk of ‘megaflood’ where ‘every major population center would get hit at once’

Californians already live with increased risk of wildfires and drought linked to the climate crisis, not to mention the threat of a major earthquake on the San Andreas Fault. But now scientists are warning of potential diaster from “the Other Big One”.New research, led by scientists at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, has found that the state faces a catastrophic flood that could inundates vast regions with water flows hundreds of miles long and tens of miles across.“Every major population center in California would get hit at once — probably parts...
PBS NewsHour

Facebook misses misinformation in Brazilian election ads

Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.”. The advertisements contained false information about the country’s upcoming election,...
