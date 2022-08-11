ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix family shelter struggling to meet high demand as eviction rate climbs

By Elenee Dao
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rskwA_0hE2jqTW00

More Arizonans are being priced out of their homes and some can no longer afford to pay rent.

Maricopa County Justice Court data released last week show July eviction filings are higher than any other time in the past 13 years.

In July, 6,405 evictions were filed through the court, higher than any other month since October of 2008 at 6,975, according to the court.

Homeless shelters are also struggling to meet that demand.

Jackson Fonder, chief executive officer for the UMOM New Day Centers, says more than 240 families are on its emergency shelter waitlist.

That means there’s about a 13-week wait to get into the shelter.

This time last year, Fonder said there was a waitlist of 50 families and a two-and-a-half weeks wait.

“I’ve been at UMOM for about two years. I have not seen a need this high. We are in a crisis situation. Affordable housing is needed more than ever, and to have that many families on a waitlist is a crime,” Fonder said.

Families are staying at the shelter longer, too, making it difficult for other families to get in. Fonder said some families are struggling to find affordable homes to move into.

“We’re seeing more and more evictions. I think you’re also seeing families who have been priced out of their apartments or homes,” Fonder added.

The shelter is one place mom Brynnicka Bradford does not want to be at with her six kids. Though, she tells ABC15 it’s better than sleeping on the floor or in a tent.

For the last year, Bradford has been staying in other people’s homes and shelters. She’s been at the UMOM shelter for the last month and a half, trying to get back on her feet.

“It’s draining, It’s just overwhelming,” she said.

Bradford says a year ago, she was evicted. She had issues with her bank and then couldn’t pay rent. She’s also been looking for a job since then but has certain circumstances she needs to meet since she’s a single mom.

“I try to keep them out of like that situation until I can get on my feet so we could be happy,” she said.

UMOM said it’s doing what it can to help families.

Fonder says they’re seeing more “first-timers” than ever before.

“There are so many organizations out there doing good things. Seriously, it’s amazing,” Fonder continued. “But sometimes we feel like we’re hardly making a dent. We need people to help.”

UMOM said it’s in need of more volunteers as well as donations to help families in need.

If you’re in need of help fighting eviction notices or need rental assistance, there are resources in many counties. You can find a list of resources through the state’s housing department here .

As for eviction filings, a spokesperson with the Maricopa County Justice Court says it’s probable eviction filings will continue to rise, as it has seen that pattern in the last few months.

The court added it’s important to note that while eviction filings go up, the population size of Maricopa County has also increased over the years.

Comments / 14

Quin Abundance
4d ago

Yes, this is heart wrenching because so many are struggling and rentals are alarmingly high!!! I am praying for those who are struggling to have the stability of having a permanent roof over their heads!!! This needs local, state and federal attention because it's effecting the masses!!

Reply
8
niteraven7333
4d ago

if Phoenix and it's surrounding areas would stop raising prices on rentals or anywhere where else, there wouldn't be so many families out in the streets but all they care about is getting rich and don't care who gets hurt

Reply
5
Teresa
4d ago

There are plenty of jobs out there. taco bell paying 17 an hour. All we keep hearing about is employers can't find people to work.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Maricopa County, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Capitol Times

Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix

A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. No tags for this post.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Crowd of citizens berates Town Council

Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homeless Shelters#Emergency Shelter#Arizonans#Justice Court#The Umom New Day Centers
East Valley Tribune

State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
sdvoice.info

A Black Beekeeper in Phoenix and her Baehive Sisterhood

Every other Sunday, a group of women wearing black T-shirts that read “Baehive Sisterhood” pull on white bee suits behind the Orchard Learning Community Center in south Phoenix, Arizona. The school teachers, doulas, homeschool moms and urban farmers never expected they would be inspecting 12 honeybee hives at...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Antelope Valley Press

Arizona won’t wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma, on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation

People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

4 tips for aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs

Scottsdale Community College recently announced a certification program aimed at cannabis entrepreneurs that focuses on cannabis business fundamentals. Cannabis has been legal in Arizona medicinally for 12 years, and recreationally for almost two years. Throughout Arizona, it has become a multibillion-dollar industry that many entrepreneurs are getting involved in. The...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New information released when body of Phoenix man found burned in desert

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee

Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy