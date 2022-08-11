ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas EquuSearch searching for 24-year-old last seen in Leakey on April 13

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
Texas EquuSearch is helping with the search for a 24-year-old man who was last seen in Leakey on April 13.

Dimitri Perez was seen on foot near his residence, according to Texas EquuSearch.

"It is possible Dimitri may have removed his shoes and had been walking barefoot, or with socks, along Little Dry Frio Rd," said the organization.

Anyone who has seen Perez or has any information regarding his disappearance is asked to call the Real County Sheriff’s Office at (830) 232-5201 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

