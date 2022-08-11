2022 PFL Playoffs 2: Make your predictions for Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor (UPDATED)
We want your predictions for Friday’s 2022 PFL Playoffs 2 event in New York.
Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).
Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the 2022 PFL Playoffs 2 staff predictions we release Thursday ahead of the event. The 2022 PFL Playoffs 2 event takes place Friday at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+ and ahead of post-lim qualifiers on ESPN+.
Make your picks for the playoff fights below.
Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal
Records: Sadibou Sy (11-6-2), Carlos Leal (17-3)
Past five: Sy 3-1-1, Leal 5-0
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.11.22): Sy -120, Leal -105
Juan Adams vs. Matheus Scheffel
Records: Juan Adams (10-4), Matheus Scheffel (16-8)
Past five: Adams 4-1, Scheffel 3-2
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.11.22): N/A
Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira
Records: Ante Delija (21-5), Renan Ferreira (9-3)
Past five: Delija 4-1, Ferreira 4-1
Division: Heavyweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.11.22): Ferreira -130, Delija +105
Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor
Records: Rory MacDonald (23-9-1), Dilano Taylor (9-2)
Past five: MacDonald 2-3, Taylor 4-1
Division: Welterweight
Rankings: None
Odds (as of 08.11.22): N/A
PFL 2022 Playoffs 2 fight card (as of Aug. 7, noon ET)
MAIN CARD (ESPN, 1 p.m. ET)
- Rory MacDonald vs. Dilano Taylor – welterweight semifinal
- Ante Delija vs. Renan Ferreira – heavyweight semifinal
- Juan Adams vs. Matheus Scheffel – heavyweight semifinal
- Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – welterweight semifinal
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET)
- Josh O’Connor vs. Emran Sakhizaada
- Mick Stanton vs. Marcin Wojcik
- Chris Mixan vs. Christian Stigenberg
- Szymon Bajor vs. Hatef Moeil
- Lee Chadwick vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala
POSTLIM CARD (ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET)
- Will Fleury vs. Anthony Salamone
- Vojto Barborik vs. Radu Maxim
- Moktar Benkaci vs. Francesco Nuzzi
