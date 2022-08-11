Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Funeral arrangements set for legendary SETX football player Steve Worster
BRIDGE CITY/AUSTIN — Funeral arrangements are set through Claybar Funeral Home in Orange for legendary Southeast Texas football player Steve Worster. The Bridge City and University of Texas football icon died Saturday. He turned 73 in July. Visitation is this coming Saturday, August 20, from 11-2 at Claybar Funeral...
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering legendary Bridge City and U.T. football player Steve Worster
BRIDGE CITY — Legendary Bridge City and University of Texas Longhorn football player Steve Worster, who was an All-State and All-American fullback and was the foundation of the wishbone offense at U.T., has died. He turned 73 in July. Claybar Funeral Home in Orange says Worster died Saturday. Arrangements...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits 5 Under Golf Center
BEAUMONT — “Par-Tee-Fore a Purpose” is in preparation at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont, a fundraiser in partnership with United Way to benefit local nonprofit organizations. The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to 5 Under and spoke with John Rollins, director of public relations and community impact for United Way of Beaumont & North Jefferson County, about the "Par-Tee" they have planned.
fox4beaumont.com
Sidney Valentine confirmed as Lamar Institute of Technology president
BEAUMONT — The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Sidney E. Valentine, Ph.D., as president of Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont. He succeeds Dr. Lonnie Howard, who has served as president of LIT since 2016. Dr. Valentine was named sole finalist for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
fox4beaumont.com
DA's Office: 'Examining all options' with wreck that injured several at Dowlen and Gladys
BEAUMONT — The decision on whether to pursue criminal charges following a wreck at a busy Beaumont intersection is now in the hands of the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. The collision June 22 at Dowlen and Gladys left several drivers hurt. Witnesses say the driver of a blue...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run report seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report.
fox4beaumont.com
Nederland ISD considers allowing teachers & employees to volunteer to be armed
NEDERLAND — Nederland ISD is considering allowing teachers and other school employees to volunteer to be armed as another layer of security. Although the school board is not yet planning a vote on that idea, Monday evening board members heard more about it from Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox4beaumont.com
World War II veteran in Groves turns 100 years old
GROVES — A World War II veteran in Groves celebrated a milestone today. Benny Todd turned 100 years old today (Aug. 13). Loved ones held a birthday celebration for him at First Baptist Church of Groves, where he's been a member for most of his adult life. The World...
Comments / 0