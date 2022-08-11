ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox4beaumont.com

Funeral arrangements set for legendary SETX football player Steve Worster

BRIDGE CITY/AUSTIN — Funeral arrangements are set through Claybar Funeral Home in Orange for legendary Southeast Texas football player Steve Worster. The Bridge City and University of Texas football icon died Saturday. He turned 73 in July. Visitation is this coming Saturday, August 20, from 11-2 at Claybar Funeral...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Remembering legendary Bridge City and U.T. football player Steve Worster

BRIDGE CITY — Legendary Bridge City and University of Texas Longhorn football player Steve Worster, who was an All-State and All-American fullback and was the foundation of the wishbone offense at U.T., has died. He turned 73 in July. Claybar Funeral Home in Orange says Worster died Saturday. Arrangements...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits 5 Under Golf Center

BEAUMONT — “Par-Tee-Fore a Purpose” is in preparation at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont, a fundraiser in partnership with United Way to benefit local nonprofit organizations. The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to 5 Under and spoke with John Rollins, director of public relations and community impact for United Way of Beaumont & North Jefferson County, about the "Par-Tee" they have planned.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Sidney Valentine confirmed as Lamar Institute of Technology president

BEAUMONT — The Board of Regents of the Texas State University System has confirmed Sidney E. Valentine, Ph.D., as president of Lamar Institute of Technology in Beaumont. He succeeds Dr. Lonnie Howard, who has served as president of LIT since 2016. Dr. Valentine was named sole finalist for the...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Orange, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
fox4beaumont.com

DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
ORANGE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Payton Smith
fox4beaumont.com

World War II veteran in Groves turns 100 years old

GROVES — A World War II veteran in Groves celebrated a milestone today. Benny Todd turned 100 years old today (Aug. 13). Loved ones held a birthday celebration for him at First Baptist Church of Groves, where he's been a member for most of his adult life. The World...
GROVES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy