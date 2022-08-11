Read full article on original website
KWTX
Two arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators in Bell County arrested two men after they allegedly attempted to meet with undercover investigators posing as a juvenile under the age of 17. Luis Adrian Cristobol-Jimenez, 26, of Pflugerville, and Paul Cuellar Jr., 25, of Temple, are both charged with online solicitation of a...
Police identify suspect in Leander fatal shooting
The Leander Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Snow Goose.
One of three men tied to San Marcos murder found guilty, sentenced to 27 years
One of three men tied to a 2018 San Marcos murder has been found guilty and sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in the crime.
‘Unprovoked’: Arrest made in murder of 70-year-old Florence grandmother
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the murder of a 70-year-old Florence grandmother.
Police searching for suspect of Footlocker robbery in east Austin
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun out in the store and showed it to employees. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and athletic shoes.
KWTX
Active duty soldier killed in hit-and-run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash in the early morning of Saturday. Officers were arrived at around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 13 to the area of Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road in reference to a single motorcycle crash where they located an unconscious man laying in the roadway.
APD identifies victim in deadly southeast Austin shooting
Austin Police said a person died at the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood.
APD investigates 3 separate shootings within 3 hours
The Austin Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that occurred within three hours on Thursday morning.
fox7austin.com
3 injured in two-vehicle crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin late Saturday night. ATCEMS says it transported three adults from the crash, which occurred in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard just before midnight. Two of the adults were declared trauma alerts and were transported to...
2 killed in 3-vehicle collision off North SH 130
Two people were pronounced dead after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a three-vehicle collision off North State Highway 130 Sunday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
Man dies in custody at Travis County jail one day after being booked
A medical emergency alarm was called for Kyle George Wagner at approximately 10:30 a.m. after a corrections officer observed he was unresponsive in his cell.
Authorities searching for mother who has been missing for months
SAN ANTONIO — A missing mother's family believes she could be a victim of human trafficking. They say they're involving the FBI. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is pleading to the public to help find Sharon Oglesby. The family just filed the missing person's report days ago. However, they say no one has heard from the 38-year-old since April.
Dog dies in parked, running car waiting for animal control after owner’s DWI arrest
An unusual situation in Round rock shows just how dangerous this can be - even if a car is running.
Military serviceman from Texas travels across globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
On Friday, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.
One dead, six without a home in Copperas Cove fire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The video above and below are from previous segments on Belton rebuilding after fire in the area. A house fire in Copperas Cove left one person dead and six others removed from their homes, out of those six are three pets, according to Copperas Cove Fire Department.
KWTX
‘We live in Texas and it’s family’: Killeen band travels to Uvalde to provide hope through music
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen-based band Divine Connection is traveling hours away to perform for the students of Uvalde before they head back to school. The band is composed of husband and wife duo Tonetta and Azeez Jinandu who sing gospel, rap, rhythm and praise. Divine Connection practiced for weeks...
KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged in murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO.
19 puppies taken to shelter after mom dogs die in the heat
The puppies are about two months old and are being housed at the main location of APA! at 1156 West Cesar Chavez.
fox7austin.com
Stage 4 permit reductions declared for counties within San Antonio Pool
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Stage 4 permit reductions are now in effect in Central Texas counties within the San Antonio Pool, says the Edwards Aquifer Authority. This includes Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties. EAA says it was officially confirmed that the revisions for Comal Springs updated...
