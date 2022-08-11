Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Lamont Dozier: An appreciation of a song craftsman who wrote hits with heart and soul
The composer who helped write numerous classics of the Motown catalog, including 'Where Did Our Love Go?', 'Reflections,' 'Baby Love' and others died on Monday at 81.
John Denver Was Deeply Hurt When He Was Rejected From Recording the ‘We Are the World’ Benefit Anthem
John Denver was one of the many legendary artists to be excluded from recording 'We Are the World' and the country star and humanitarian was deeply hurt to be rejected.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Tom Petty Said It Was ‘Embarrassing’ to Be Friends With George Harrison and Bob Dylan
Tom Petty considered Bob Dylan and George Harrison close friends. He explained why he also found their friendship a bit embarrassing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Sam Gooden, Founding Member of Soul Legends the Impressions, Dead at 87
Click here to read the full article. Sam Gooden, founding and longest-serving member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted soul group the Impressions, has died at the age of 87. Gooden’s daughter Gina Griffin confirmed her father’s death Thursday in his hometown Chattanooga, Tennessee to the Associated Press. No cause of death was provided, though ChattanoogaRadioTV.com reported that Gooden’s health had declined in recent years, including kidney and breathing issues. Following a stint in the army, Gooden moved to Chicago, where he and fellow Chattanooga singers and brothers Arthur and Richard Brooks were joined by Chicago childhood friends Curtis Mayfield...
Tom Petty Thought It Was Funny The Strokes Admitted to Ripping Him Off
Tom Petty has influenced plenty of musicians, but few have admitted it like The Strokes — and the 'Free Fallin'' singer confessed he found it pretty funny.
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Look at John Lennon’s Former New York Penthouse and Dakota Apartments
Get the details on John Lennon's Manhattan penthouse and his apartments in the famous Dakota building where Yoko Ono still lives today.
Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson Once Revealed His Songwriting Process
Brian Wilson wrote several songs for The Beach Boys, later offering a glimpse into his songwriting process. Here's what we know about this musician.
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
George Harrison Said Jeff Lynne’s Singing Voice Made Him Want to Try Harder on His Vocals on ‘Cloud Nine’
George Harrison said Jeff Lynne's singing voice made him want to try harder on his vocals for his 1987 album, 'Cloud Nine.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
George Harrison Said He Was ‘Madly in Love’ With Smokey Robinson
George Harrison really loved singer/songwriter, Smokey Robinson. He even wrote a song about his idol.
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
Brian Wilson Wrote 1 Beach Boys Song While Playing Piano in a Sandbox
Brian Wilson has personal favorite Beach Boys songs, including one that he wrote while in a sandbox. Here's what this songwriter said about 'Surf's Up.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
George Harrison Started Writing The Traveling Wilburys’ ‘End of the Line’ Like a Bob Dylan Song
George Harrison said he started writing The Traveling Wilburys' 'End of the Line' like a Bob Dylan song. However, it morphed into something else.
Aubrey Plaza on the origins of April Ludgate on 'Parks and Recreation'
Actress Aubrey Plaza joined Conan O’Brien for a recent episode of his ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ podcast to chat about her breakout role as April Ludgate on ‘Parks and Recreation.’
Watch the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE on Friday, September 9th – Live from D23 Expo 2022
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Live from D23 Expo presented by Visa, Disney is streaming the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE to fans worldwide on Friday, September 9 at 1 p.m. PT. Tune in to the showcase, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005225/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
Comments / 0