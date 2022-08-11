Read full article on original website
NHL
Fired Up: AHL Tickets on Sale
Kraken affiliate Coachella Valley will play first four 'home' games in Seattle area, with an Oct. 23 date at Climate Pledge Arena and Oct. 28 at WHL Everett open to the public. There's a lot to like about the Kraken's additions to the player roster, prospects pool and coaching staff this summer. Monday brings another high point, as the American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds announce four home-away-from-home games in the Seattle area this October.
NHL
On Tap: Day 7 of World Junior Championship
Canada, Finland battle for top spot in Group A; Austria looking for first win, spot in quarterfinals. Monday is the seventh day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. On Tap for Day 7. All games on NHL Network in U.S.,...
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks fantasy projections for 2022-23
Kane remains elite option; Jones provides coverage of points, blocked shots. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Chicago Blackhawks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
Forwards inks two-way deal worth 775K for 2022-23 season. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games...
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes fantasy projections for 2022-23
Andersen NHL.com's third-ranked goalie; Aho coming off best points-per-game season. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Carolina Hurricanes. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
NHL
Martin hired by Kalamazoo, becomes second Black coach currently in ECHL
Former minor-league goalie is seventh overall in history of men's professional hockey. Joel Martin was hired as coach of Kalamazoo of the ECHL on Monday, becoming the second current Black coach of a North American men's professional hockey team. The 39-year-old, who was also named the director of hockey operations,...
NHL
Colorado Avalanche fantasy projections for 2022-23
Makar tops NHL.com's D-man rankings; MacKinnon, Rantanen also among 10 best overall. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identified relevant players from the Colorado Avalanche. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:...
NHL
Will the 2022-23 season be a breakthrough campaign for Thomas Harley?
For a 20-year-old defenseman, Harley had a marvelous season. He made his NHL regular season debut and played 34 games, averaging 13:41 in time on ice and accumulating a goal and three assists. He also played 27 games in the AHL and had 11 assists. Harley finished seventh on the...
NHL
Top center in NHL in 3 seasons debated
McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League in a special program that airs at 5 p.m. ET on NHL Network. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best center in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman cites defending, dictating play early. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (3-0-0-0), which will play the fourth of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Sweden (2-0-0-0) on Sunday (10 p.m. ET). The United States won 5-1 against Germany on Tuesday, 7-1 against Switzerland on Thursday, and 7-0 against Austria on Saturday. The playoff round begins Wednesday.
NHL
Afanasyev could seize opportunity to play for Predators this season
NASHVILLE -- Egor Afanasyev hopes to make his NHL debut and extend his stay with the Nashville Predators this season after the 21-year-old forward prospect was one of the final cuts before the start of last season. "I'm going to try to do everything I can to make the team,"...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Centers
Winning important face-offs, leading rushes up the ice, and setting up teammates are the hallmarks of an elite center. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League right now, and they were revealed on Sunday in the first of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
NHL
Color of Hockey: Mpofu found unique route to Kings, NHL
Former forward now in second season as Los Angeles manager of hockey operations and legal affairs. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Vukie Mpofu, manager of hockey operations and legal affairs for the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
STAR OF THE SHOW
Coronato dazzles with two big goals in round-robin win over Sweden. Group B belongs to Matt Coronato and the Americans. With a 3-2 win over Sweden to wrap up the round robin Sunday, the States finish the prelims with a perfect 5-0 record, and will now face the Czechs in Wednesday's World Junior quarterfinal.
NHL
Foerster prepared to make push for Flyers roster spot after injury
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Tyson Foerster's shoulder injury might have been the worst and best thing to happen to him last season. The Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect was out more than four months recovering from surgery for a dislocated shoulder, but the time away allowed the 20-year-old to work on other areas of his game.
NHL
Inside look at Colorado Avalanche
Bring in Georgiev as part of effort to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of the League's 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Colorado Avalanche. The Colorado Avalanche may still be celebrating last season's Stanley Cup championship, but...
NHL
Rangers prospect Cuylle capitalizing on opportunities in journey to NHL
GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The knowledge he gained by playing three months of professional hockey in 2021 carried Will Cuylle through one more successful run in junior hockey last season. The New York Rangers prospect is hoping the entire experience of the past two seasons, with Hartford in the American Hockey...
NHL
USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG
Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
NHL
Panarin following in Kovalev's path, trying to win Cup with Rangers
Forward has become friends in New York with 1994 Stanley Cup hero. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler offers his popular feature, "Then and Now," featuring former...
NHL
Notebook: Red Wings set for busy September in Traverse City
Last Tuesday, Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced that the club will return to Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, Mich., to host the NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp, as well as the 2022 Training Camp Golf Outing at Traverse City Country Club. The...
