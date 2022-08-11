ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

KTLA

L.A. area kids get ready to return to the classroom

It’s back-to-school week for hundreds of thousands of students in Southern California. Students from Los Angeles and Orange counties will be returning to the classroom this week, many returning to normal in-person instruction for the first time in years. The Los Angeles Unified School District welcomes kids back into the classroom on Monday, but on […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

PUSD Superintendent Brian O. McDonald advised PUSD Board Members of an incident on the morning of Sunday, August 14, 2022. In an email, Superintendent McDonald informed PUSD Board Members that the uniformed head custodian at San Rafael Elementary had been handcuffed, detained and placed on the ground with high power weapons pointed at him by Pasadena police. The response was a result of a call from a neighbor reporting a burglary in process.
PASADENA, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
signalscv.com

Van catches fire, closes McBean off ramp

A van caught fire on Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway on Sunday, causing the offramp to be closed down, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa with the California Highway Patrol. Figueroa said the driver was able to escape the van and did not sustain any injuries. The McBean Parkway off-ramp on the northbound side was closed and CHP officers were “still on a holding pattern.” No SIG alert has been issued at the time of this publication.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks

A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
signalscv.com

Car fire escalates to brush fire in Agua Dulce

A car fire escalated into a brush fire on Friday at approximately 4 p.m. near the Agua Dulce Canyon Road on-ramp on Highway 14, according to first responder radio traffic. Radio traffic also indicated that the fire had spread up to a 20-foot by 20-foot spot and that a second fire had also started a mile north of the original location.
AGUA DULCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Murder suspect killed by deputies in Antelope Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LASD: Clerk, not judge, advanced Villanueva contempt hearing

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement, Thursday, asserting that a judge’s clerk, and not the judge herself, advanced a hearing on the county’s request for a court to consider holding Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his undersheriff in contempt for allegedly ignoring subpoenas to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission about alleged deputy cliques.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard

INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia

A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns

A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
Santa Clarita Radio

Person Hospitalized With ‘Major Injuries’ After Big Rig Crash On 5 Freeway

One person was hospitalized early Sunday morning after a big rig slammed into a Jeep on the 5 Freeway near Castaic. At around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night, first responders received reports of an accident involving a big rig and a white Jeep on the southbound 5 Freeway near Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
CASTAIC, CA
kvta.com

More 101 Lane Closures Between Ventura And Carpinteria

Caltrans says motorists driving between Ventura and Carpinteria on the 101 should be ready for more traffic issues this week and next week. Both northbound and southbound 101 could be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday night between the hours 9 PM and 6 AM roughly between Mussel Shoals and Faria Beach.
CARPINTERIA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism

Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

