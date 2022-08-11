ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Zendaya Shares Her Hopes For Euphoria Season 3

Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Zendaya is feeling optimistic about Rue's future. The Euphoria star and executive producer is already looking ahead to season three, and she's got big ideas for what's to come in the hit HBO series. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 13. "But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Cynthia Bailey Is Eager to "Squash" Her Feud With Todd Bridges on Celebrity Beef

Watch: Celebrity Beef With Joel McHale OFFICIAL TRAILER. Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges are bringing their Celebrity Big Brother drama to Celebrity Beef. The two competed on the CBS show's third season earlier this year but were far from friendly while living in the sequestered house. In fact, they even traded verbal blows and obscenities during one particularly heated argument.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Devon Franklin
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Dave Franco
Person
Meagan Good
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#In The Future#Acro
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death

New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged. Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32. Sergeant Edward Soto of the...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
E! News

The Real Reason Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Combined Their Last Names

Watch: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Reveals Why He Took Wife's Last Name. David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son is a new man in more ways than one. Not only is Brooklyn Beckham a newlywed, after marrying actress Nicola Peltz in April, he also has a new last name: Peltz Beckham. The 23-year-old exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop why he and his wife chose to combine their last names into one.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

203K+
Followers
49K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy