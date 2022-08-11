Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Zendaya is feeling optimistic about Rue's future. The Euphoria star and executive producer is already looking ahead to season three, and she's got big ideas for what's to come in the hit HBO series. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 13. "But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO