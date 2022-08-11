Read full article on original website
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Seen in First Joint Appearance Months After Oscars Slap
Watch: Willow Smith Addresses Backlash to Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are putting on a united front. The couple was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif. together on Aug. 13, marking their first joint public appearance since Will infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars five months earlier.
Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse Dead at 64 After Battling Meningitis
Watch: Denise Dowse Dead at 64: Issa Rae, Ian Ziering & More Pay Tribute. Family and friends are mourning the loss of actress Denise Dowse. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away Aug. 13, according to her family. The news came just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis. She was 64.
Zendaya Shares Her Hopes For Euphoria Season 3
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Zendaya is feeling optimistic about Rue's future. The Euphoria star and executive producer is already looking ahead to season three, and she's got big ideas for what's to come in the hit HBO series. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 13. "But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."
Why Cynthia Bailey Is Eager to "Squash" Her Feud With Todd Bridges on Celebrity Beef
Watch: Celebrity Beef With Joel McHale OFFICIAL TRAILER. Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges are bringing their Celebrity Big Brother drama to Celebrity Beef. The two competed on the CBS show's third season earlier this year but were far from friendly while living in the sequestered house. In fact, they even traded verbal blows and obscenities during one particularly heated argument.
Ian Ziering Mourns Death of Denise Dowse, His Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-Star
A touching tribute to Mrs. Teasley. One day after actress Denise Dowse passed away, the actress' Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Ian Ziering took to social media to express his "heartbreak" and honor the special relationship he had with his onscreen high school vice principal. "Throughout all my years working on...
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support as Organ Recipients Identified
Two days after Anne Heche was declared legally dead, the actress was taken off life support. "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," a spokesperson for the Six Days Seven Nights star confirmed in a statement to E! News in the evening on Aug 14. Heche's family's rep...
Watch Lauren London Honor Late Nipsey Hussle at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Watch: Nipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Found Guilty of Murder. Three years after Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting outside of his Los Angeles clothing store, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At his posthumous ceremony held on Aug. 15, his longtime girlfriend Lauren...
Jennifer Aniston Shares Glimpse Into Vacation Life With Jason Bateman and His Wife Amanda
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Honors Dad in Sweet Surprise Tribute at 2022 Emmys. Jennifer Aniston is reminiscing on her R & R with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. The Friends star shared a peek into her sunny vacation with Jason and wife Amanda, along with a plea for them to head back to the beach. As she put it in her Aug. 15 post, "Take us back."
RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors
Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
We Bought a Zoo Actress Maggie Elizabeth Jones Is a Freshman in College and We Feel Old
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. If you needed a reason to feel totally old today, here's one that will do just that—but also make you smile. Maggie Elizabeth Jones, the actress who stole our hearts while acting alongside Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson in the...
Jennifer Lopez Sends Britney Spears a Message of Support Amid Singer's Feud With Kevin Federline
Watch: Britney Spears Shares MORE Kevin Federline Feud Details. Jennifer Lopez has got Britney Spears' back. On Aug 13, the "Let's Get Loud" singer reposted on her Instagram Story a now-deleted post shared by the fellow pop star, while including a photo of the two posing together at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors
Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies
Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner. "Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."
Kristin Chenoweth Leaves Steve Harvey Speechless With Celebrity Family Feud Answer
Watch: Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel Talk "Wicked" Connection. Kristin Chenoweth has one wicked tongue. The actress and Broadway legend made quite the impression during the Aug. 14 episode of Celebrity Family Feud—even rendering host Steve Harvey speechless. "We asked 100 women," Steve said. "After the lips, what's your...
Kendall Jenner Reacts After Stassie Karanikolaou Pokes Fun at Her Viral Cucumber Cutting Skills
Watch: Kendall Jenner Tries Cutting a Cucumber AGAIN. No matter how you slice it, this is one hilarious video. Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou took to TikTok this weekend to share a tutorial on how she and her friends make cucumber lime martinis, and followers couldn't help but notice her nod to Kendall Jenner.
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Says Their Son Homer Is "Strong" as They Mourn Her Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon has shared a heartbreaking farewell to the late actress, mother of their 20-year-old son, Homer. On Aug. 12, after the Six Days Seven Nights star was declared legally dead at age 53 after spending...
New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death
New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged. Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32. Sergeant Edward Soto of the...
The Real Reason Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Combined Their Last Names
Watch: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Reveals Why He Took Wife's Last Name. David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son is a new man in more ways than one. Not only is Brooklyn Beckham a newlywed, after marrying actress Nicola Peltz in April, he also has a new last name: Peltz Beckham. The 23-year-old exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop why he and his wife chose to combine their last names into one.
Bob Odenkirk thanks fans following 'Better Call Saul' finale
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Bob Odenkirk thanked his fans following the series finale of his crime drama show Better Call Saul. "It's too many moving parts, and it fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me how it even happened," he said in a video Tuesday. "Everybody's...
