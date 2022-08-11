my son got it years ago and then I got it from him. it was extremely painful. for me I got some sores internally, but my feet were blistered and I had to wear steel toe boots at work at the time working around jet fuel. it was awful pain for about 2 weeks.
Those day care facilities are a good place to test your kids immune system. Personally I would have started my child out in a private home daycare. Less kids cleaner environment.
My sons just went through this. It’s painful for them. Glad to see celebrities get the same problems us little people do, just give them water and electrolytes through a baby syringe and popsicles. They’ll be fine in a week
Related
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday Alongside 6-Month-Old Daughter Malti, Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Girl
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jackson, 5, Hugging Baby Brother Josiah, 3 Months
RELATED PEOPLE
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
Jessica Alba Shares Photo of 'Baby Girl' Honor Looking Grown Up: 'Can't Believe She's So Tall'
Fans of Kim Kardashian think she might be shading Khloé and Tristan Thompson in a recent post
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Neil Patrick Harris shares his 11-year-old daughter’s surprising reaction to ‘The Shining’
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Are Celebrating Daughter Lyla's Birthday "All Month"
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Toby Keith, 61, Gives Important Update On Country Music Star’s Stomach Cancer Battle: ‘So Far, So Good’
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
‘Insecure’ Actress Denise Dowse Falls Into Coma Caused By Meningitis
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Meet Marilyn Monroe’s mom, a complicated woman born in Mexico
Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up
Melissa Gilbert Shares Heartwarming Pic Showing Her Granddaughter ‘Little House on the Prairie’
E! News
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 62