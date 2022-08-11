The Quietest Massage Gun We’ve Ever Tested Is Perfect for Seniors and Now Just $79

Over the past two years, SPY product testers have tested, rated and reviewed dozens of massagers in our search for the world’s best massage gun. There was one product we were particularly eager to test, the LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun.

Not only is this one of the most affordable massage guns for sale on Amazon, but it’s also one of the most popular. This massager has tens of thousands of reviews from Amazon customers, and we’ve watched its enduring popularity over the years with great interest. SPY’s Senior E-Commerce Editor Taylor Galla tested out this massager for us, and she rated it as the quietest massage gun her review. Not only did it pass the decibel meter test, but it also boasts an easy-to-hold ergonomic design.

Right now, this budget massage gun is priced at just $79.99 thanks to a new coupon on Amazon. That brings the total discount down to more than 50%. We’ve got all the details on this deal, as well as testing notes from our review, for your consideration below.



Buy: LifePro Sonic Massage Gun $79.99 (orig. $179.99) 56% OFF

What We Liked (and Didn’t Like) About This Massage Gun

As we said already, SPY has tested a lot of massage guns. Our favorite massage guns for athletes come from brands such as Hyperice and Therabody, which make premium percussion massagers that let you enjoy a deep-tissue massage at home. These massagers cost at least $250-$300, and the more hardcore versions cost nearly twice as much. That’s not a great solution for the average person, who likely wants to spend $150 or less on at-home massagers.

The LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun has been one of the most popular Theragun alternatives for a long time, and it’s been tested and approved by the SPY product testing team.

In particular, we found that this would be an excellent massage gun for seniors, budget shoppers, and anyone that prefers a less intense massage experience. Some of our favorite massage guns feature high settings that can be painful, and the Sonic offers a great massage that isn’t too intense. It’s also the quietest massage gun we’ve tested, which makes it a great option for people who like to use massagers while watching TV or chatting on the phone.

And thanks to a new on-page Amazon coupon, this massager costs just $79.99. Prime Members just need to “clip” the virtual coupon, pictured below, and the discount will automatically be applied when you check out.

Is there a catch?

As with all budget massagers, the lower price comes with an overall weaker motor, and that’s the case here. The Sonic isn’t as powerful as premium massage guns from Hyperice, and we would not expect it to last as long as more expensive models either. However, for the price, it offers a great value, with four hours of battery life, eight massage gun heads and five speed settings.

This is also one of the most popular products ever featured on SPY. To try out this massager for yourself, head to Amazon while this coupon is still available.



