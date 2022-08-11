ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds: Man allegedly defrauded millions from Kansas DCF contractor

By The Associated Press
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials allege that a New York man defrauded an organization that provides foster and adoption services to Kansas out of about $10.7 million.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas filed a civil asset forfeiture case on Aug. 1 alleging that William Whymark and his company WMK Research, which is based in Mount Kisco, N.Y., defrauded Saint Francis Ministries, based in Salina, Kansas.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alleges Whymark committed wire fraud on at least three occasions, but he has not been criminally charged, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Whymark’s attorney, Michael Grudberg of New York City, said Whymark “denies wrongdoing and will address any allegations in the legal process.”

Court documents allege Whymark submitted invoices for information technology work for Saint Francis that his company did not perform.

The forfeiture case comes after an investigation into alleged misconduct at Saint Francis, which paid about $10.7 million to Whymark’s company between January 2018 and June 2021.

Saint Francis spokeswoman Alison Kossover said the organization has been cooperating with the Justice Department’s investigation.

“We look forward to a resolution that will help us continue our mission to provide healing and hope to children and families,” she said.

