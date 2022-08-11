ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TX

KSLA

Marshall daycare expands into a building of its own

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) —- Miles of Smiles Childcare. That’s the name of a new daycare opened recently in Marshall, Texas. And it’s located in the 1300 block of South Washington Avenue. The director says they opened in June after seeing a need to provide more childcare services,...
MARSHALL, TX
TexasHighways

As the Emerald Ash Borer Expands Its Texas Invasion, There Are Ways to Help Stop the Spread

In 2002, a species of small, jewel-like green beetle appeared in Detroit. Called the emerald ash borer and originally found in northeastern Asia, the beetle sought out a particular target—ash trees—to lay their eggs, leaving its larvae to feed on the trees’ insides. After a few years of infestation, the ash trees the beetle attacked inevitably died, and adult beetles flew off to look for new hosts.
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Cupcake Fans Rejoice As This Bakery Reopens

On Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 Angelic Cupcakes is bringing good cupcakes back to Deep East Texas. They have a new home inside the Angelina County Farmers Market. When you look up Angelic Cupcakes online the dreaded, red Permanently Closed line is added to the google search. They closed their storefront back in 2017, but never stopped making great cakes and cupcakes to order.
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

Shreveport hot dog eatery celebrates grand re-opening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A familiar eatery in Shreveport opened their doors once again on Saturday, Aug. 13. Crave Hotdogs and Barbecue Restaurant had their grand re-opening under new ownership and management. They were closed for about two weeks for staff training and setup. Now, they say they’re ready to get the ball rolling again.
SHREVEPORT, LA
#Texas House#Barns#Texas Farmhouse
KICKS 105

DPS Issues CLEAR ALERT for Missing Huntington, Texas Woman

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a CLEAR ALERT for Paula Capps of Huntington, Texas. Authorities believe Capps to either be in imminent danger and/or her disappearance is involuntary. The 59-year-old woman was last seen on Thursday, August 11 around 10:30 a.m. She was walking near the 1800...
HUNTINGTON, TX
KSLA

Shreveport councilman comments on Perkins' appeal

The school board is calling for a $189 million bond election for facility upgrades across the district. Bossier City apartment holds lemonade fundraiser to benefit children with cancer. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A special fundraiser was held Friday, Aug. 12 to help affect change in the lives of children...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KICKS 105

The Latest on FM 2497, Plus New Detours on Loop 287 in Lufkin

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of upcoming work on several sections of Loop 287 in Lufkin that will have an impact on traffic. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the contractor, and to TxDOT. The work of razing and rebuilding the bridge and flood-prone area near Pine Valley Raceway in southern Angelina County was started last September and was projected to be completed in Spring 2022.
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

Smoke fogs the area; fire across from Big Country near I-20 westbound

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A grass fire causes smoke to fill the area like a fog near the Old Minden Road exit in Bossier City. On August 14 around 11 p.m. a fire broke out at the I-20 westbound exit across from Big Country, the Bossier Police Department (BPD) says it was a grass fire. The smoke from the fire obstructed the view in the area, like a dense fog. The road was blocked off but has since reopened.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KICKS 105

Kip Moore to Perform at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches

Thursday, August 25, Kip Moore will be returning to the stage at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Moore has racked up some major hits in just a short period of time. Some of those songs include Mary Was the Marrying Kind, Beer Money, Hey Pretty Girl, More Girls Like You, and his signature mega-hit Something 'Bout a Truck.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
bossierpress.com

Bossier church to open new elementary school on August 15

The Pentecostals of Bossier swing open their doors to offer a Montessori-based education to the community. Bossier City, La. — Bossier Christian Academy housed at The Pentecostals of Bossier, 2833 Viking Drive, is now accepting students from the community for the 2022-23 school year. Using a Montessori-style approach, the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

Lufkin, TX
ABOUT

KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

