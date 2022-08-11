ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

J.D. McDuffie Day coming in September

By Andy Malnoske
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of NASCAR’s pioneering drivers will be remembered forever.

On this day in 1991, J.D. McDuffie sadly died in a car crash at Watkins Glen International at The Bud at The Glen. He was just 52. McDuffie was one of the last independent drivers who willed himself on the track to the NASCAR circuit in an era when major sponsorships of cars took over.

McDuffie’s hometown is making sure he will always be remembered. Sanford, North Carolina made an official proclamation to celebrate the life and legacy of McDuffie’s storied career announcing J.D. McDuffie Day on Monday, September 5.

Loved and respected by many in motorsports, McDuffie’s drive to compete was second to none giving hope and opportunity to those looking to race in NASCAR. In 2018, McDuffie’s daughter, Linda, came to the track for the first time since her father’s death.

18 Sports featured Linda’s return along with author Brock Beard who penned the book titled: J.D. The Life and Death of a Forgotten NASCAR Legend . You can watch the full story here from 2018 in honor of McDuffie:

Remembering a Legend – J.D. McDuffie

If you would like to learn more or purchase the book by Brock Beard, you can visit the book’s webpage: http://brock.lastcar.info/2018/07/jd70-how-to-get-your-copy-of-jd-and-how.html

The 2022 Go Bowling at The Glen is next Sunday at 3 pm on the USA Network. And, to get you ready for all things NASCAR, watch The Glen All-Access special on Friday, August 19 at 7:30 pm only on WETM-TV NBC.

