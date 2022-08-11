Itoko, a Japanese restaurant from The Boka Group is coming to Chicago’s Southport Corridor

Read full article on original website
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
10 Food Pantries And Hot Meal Programs For Residents In Need
There are thousands of pantries in Chicago ready to provide a hot meal or groceries to those who need them. Food insecurity in Chicago is rising steadily, preventing many residents from having a daily meal. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, based on Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap Study, one in seven people in Cook County will experience food insecurity this year.
Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots
"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
Woodfield Mall to Open Series of New Stores This Fall
Woodfield Mall landed several new retailers and eateries, with a total of five establishments slated to open their doors later this year. The collection of recruits are geared toward offering Schaumburg's shoppers a range of choices, organizers said. “Our local shoppers and destination shoppers from across the Chicago metro, and...
Chicago Food To Go 8/18, 8/20 & 8/21: Pastries, Street Tacos and More!
Chicago Food To Go is celebrating Chicagoland’s diverse dining scene. We’ll be highlighting restaurants with deep roots in their communities as well as chefs showing off their creativity. In this episode, we’ll visit a bakery with homemade pastries that’ll warm your heart, street tacos that are off the hook, plus a Chicago-style burger bar - in the burbs!
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?
I had the day off and wanted to go to lunch with my wife. I’ve truly enjoyed a particular restaurant that had one of the best breakfast items I’ve ever had. The name of that restaurant is Southern Cafe.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
3 men shot, 1 critical, in alley on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon while standing in an alley on Chicago's North Side. Around 2:04 p.m., police say the three men were in an alley in the 5000 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood when an unknown offender fired shots. A 24-year-old...
Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier
I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
What's happening at 38th and Chicago?
There are a lot of cops and at least 1 fire truck at George Floyd Square right now. Does anyone know what's going on?from gwendiesel. Apparently 2 people were shot. That corner and the blocks north on Chicago always have been sketchy. That SA had bullet proof glass for its employees FFS. Everybody acts like it was such a great area because it was getting gentrified? I mean someone was shot in front of my house near there on Park ave long before GFS.
Man, woman found dead inside home on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man and woman were found dead inside a home Monday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. Around 3:30 p.m., police say the woman and 44-year-old man were discovered unresponsive inside a Ravenswood home in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. The man and woman had both sustained...
Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery
CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
Chicago Park District pools will close starting Aug. 12, as fall looms
The Chicago Park District poured some cold water on city residents Friday with an announcement that the District’s indoor and outdoor pools will begin closing Aug. 12. 21 of Chicago’s public beaches, though, will remain open through Labor Day.
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
GURNEE, Ill. — (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park's entrance that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags...
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend
CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
Events this weekend: Assyrian Food Festival returns to Morton Grove
Experience the hospitality of the Assyrian people at the Morton Grove Park District.
Man gravely wounded in Englewood shooting outside South Side CTA Red Line station: Chicago police
The man got into an argument with another man before the shooting, CPD said.
Chicago car stolen outside River North business; dogs inside found
"I just want to say thank you to everyone who kept us in their thoughts and prayers and willed this to happen, because without you it wouldn't have happened," the dogs' owner said.
