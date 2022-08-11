ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Man accused of burglarizing Ravenswood home, stealing rifle, pistol

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ravenswood police said a man was arrested after a burglary at a home in which a precision rifle and pistol were stolen. Justin Lee Williams, 35, was taken into custody Monday after witnesses reported they saw him carrying a rifle case in the Fitzhugh Street area, according to a news release from the Ravenswood Police Department.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Multi-state online fraud scheme exposed in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal jury has ruled in a case involving a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
HUNTINGTON, WV
FBI trains Cabell County educators to deal with an active shooter

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County educators are being trained in what to do if an active shooter somehow got inside a school. The FBI organized the training, making it as close to the real thing as possible. West Virginia law mandates that county school systems have active shooter training during the school year.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
CHARLESTON, WV
Police: Man hospitalized after being beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a man was hospitalized after an altercation turned violent Sunday afternoon in Kanawha County. A victim was transported by ambulance to receive medical attention after being beaten with a baseball bat in the West Side area of St. Albans, emergency service workers said. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
CHARLESTON, WV
Town of Eleanor helps reunite Ukrainian family

ELEANOR, W.Va. — Residents of Eleanor have come together to help a student from Ukraine who has been unable to communicate with his family for nearly a year. It's a plight faced by many in the worn-torn country. More than 70 Ukrainians have fled to the United States to avoid their home country's conflict with Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
ELEANOR, WV
Campbells Creek Drive temporarily closes after mudslide

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:11 a.m. 8/16/22. Metro 911 said the 800 block of Campbells Creek Drive has reopened. The road had been blocked Monday evening after a large mudslide. ORIGINAL STORY. The 800 block of Campbel's Creek Drive was shut down after a large mudslide covered...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Historic summer rainfall pattern continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unprecedented, record-breaking summer of rainfall continues on in spite of a deceptive break this past Friday and Saturday. After a short spell of fall-like weather the humidity cranked up Sunday and an approaching storm system produced an astonishing amount of rain for some parts of our area.
CHARLESTON, WV
Flooding stuns Smithers, prompting state of emergency declaration

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — Smithers residents and emergency crews are trying to clean up after a massive amount of rain came Monday morning, causing Smithers Creek to overflow. Stormwaters overtook roads, yards and homes. The flooding left layers of mud and debris littered across neighborhoods in about...
SMITHERS, WV

