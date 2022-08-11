Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Deputies arrest man on outstanding warrant while investigating shooting in Elkview
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County detectives said a man wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested after deputies responded to a shooting in Elkview Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shooting on Elk River Road, in Elkview, shortly after 4:30 p.m.. Detectives said they found a woman shot...
wchstv.com
Man accused of burglarizing Ravenswood home, stealing rifle, pistol
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ravenswood police said a man was arrested after a burglary at a home in which a precision rifle and pistol were stolen. Justin Lee Williams, 35, was taken into custody Monday after witnesses reported they saw him carrying a rifle case in the Fitzhugh Street area, according to a news release from the Ravenswood Police Department.
wchstv.com
Multi-state online fraud scheme exposed in Cabell County
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A federal jury has ruled in a case involving a multi-state online fraud scheme based in Huntington. Abdul Inusah, 31, of Ghana was found guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of wire fraud, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police ask for help in identifying suspect in Wayne County B&Es
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police area asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they believe was involved in two breaking and enterings in Wayne County. State Police said the incidents occurred during the past week in Kenova. A green Yamaha golf...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
FBI trains Cabell County educators to deal with an active shooter
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County educators are being trained in what to do if an active shooter somehow got inside a school. The FBI organized the training, making it as close to the real thing as possible. West Virginia law mandates that county school systems have active shooter training during the school year.
wchstv.com
Fayette man accused of leaving two kids in car while he gambled
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fayette County deputies said a man faces charges after he allegedly used a gambling machine at a business while leaving his two kids, ages 4 and 6, inside a vehicle unattended in a vehicle for hours. Joshua D. Cline, 29, of Glen Jean is...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County community in shock following fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston neighborhood was left in shock after an altercation turned violent Friday evening. Rickey Sprouse is still trying to wrap his mind around what happened in his Kanawha City neighborhood. His friend and neighbor, Ty Hall, 55, was shot dead in his own garage.
wchstv.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a man was hospitalized after an altercation turned violent Sunday afternoon in Kanawha County. A victim was transported by ambulance to receive medical attention after being beaten with a baseball bat in the West Side area of St. Albans, emergency service workers said. The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Vehicle crashes, goes over embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a vehicle went over an embankment on Kanawha Boulevard East in Charleston, but it didn’t end up in the water. Police and EMS were at the scene of the crash that occurred about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Kanawha Boulevard E.
wchstv.com
'This is the worst I've ever seen,' Eastern Kanawha County resident says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even after the unusually heavy rain, more than 6 inches in spots, ended, runoff continued to cut a destructive path in Eastern Kanawha County along Hughes Creek and other small streams that feed into the Kanawha River. Homes flooded, roadway surfaces were peeled, and bridges...
wchstv.com
State of emergency declared in Kanawha, Fayette after areas hammered by flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after excessive rainfall led to massive flooding that walloped the region. In Kanawha County, more than 100 or more houses received flood damage in Campbells Creek and at least two...
wchstv.com
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Local business and neighbors come together to help cleanup after devastating flood
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Devastation as flood waters consume an entire neighborhood in Kanawha County, but there are signs of hope as neighbors and a local business are coming together to help cleanup. "A muddy, muddy mess," Jessica Hudson tells Eyewitness News, as she surveys the devastation spread up...
wchstv.com
Marshall University expands 'metro' tuition rate for students in Ohio, Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several dozen counties in Ohio and Kentucky have been added to the area where students receive reduced tuition rates at Marshall University in West Virginia. The university's board of governors expanded the metro tuition rate eligibility to cover a 100-mile radius from the Huntington campus.
wchstv.com
Town of Eleanor helps reunite Ukrainian family
ELEANOR, W.Va. — Residents of Eleanor have come together to help a student from Ukraine who has been unable to communicate with his family for nearly a year. It's a plight faced by many in the worn-torn country. More than 70 Ukrainians have fled to the United States to avoid their home country's conflict with Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
wchstv.com
Campbells Creek Drive temporarily closes after mudslide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 9:11 a.m. 8/16/22. Metro 911 said the 800 block of Campbells Creek Drive has reopened. The road had been blocked Monday evening after a large mudslide. ORIGINAL STORY. The 800 block of Campbel's Creek Drive was shut down after a large mudslide covered...
wchstv.com
Donations and volunteers come in to help with Smithers recovery effort
SMITHERS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Teresa Cooper’s driveway on Stockton Street in Smithers is now a collection of the area’s debris as signs, garbage cans, even a railroad post, now clutter her driveway and basement. “Some of the stuff is mine, but most of it just washed in...
wchstv.com
Historic summer rainfall pattern continues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unprecedented, record-breaking summer of rainfall continues on in spite of a deceptive break this past Friday and Saturday. After a short spell of fall-like weather the humidity cranked up Sunday and an approaching storm system produced an astonishing amount of rain for some parts of our area.
wchstv.com
Flooding stuns Smithers, prompting state of emergency declaration
FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — Smithers residents and emergency crews are trying to clean up after a massive amount of rain came Monday morning, causing Smithers Creek to overflow. Stormwaters overtook roads, yards and homes. The flooding left layers of mud and debris littered across neighborhoods in about...
wchstv.com
'You have the most important job in the world,' actress Jennifer Garner writes teacher
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Wayne County teacher’s wish to have some books for her kids was answered, and it was filled by a West Virginian who has made a name for herself on the big screen. Buffalo Elementary School teacher Erin Fuller-Wellman said in a Facebook...
Comments / 0