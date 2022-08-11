ELEANOR, W.Va. — Residents of Eleanor have come together to help a student from Ukraine who has been unable to communicate with his family for nearly a year. It's a plight faced by many in the worn-torn country. More than 70 Ukrainians have fled to the United States to avoid their home country's conflict with Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

ELEANOR, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO