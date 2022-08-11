ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

WTOV 9

Jefferson County Fair underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Fair is under way at Friendship Park near Smithfield. Opening ceremonies are set for 5 p.m. Monday. The Groom and Clean Contest took place was held over the weekend, along with the open horse show. Jefferson County Agriculture Society Treasurer Debbie Hukill...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

2nd annual Dog Days returns to Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va — The second annual 'Dog Days' took place in Wheeling at Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum. The event hosted dogs and their trainers to come and do agility and scent presentations. The dogs also put on a square dance. The cost of the activities was a...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Mead Township operations have new home

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Mead Township in Belmont County is moving township operations to a new location. The building that currently houses township meetings and records is more than 100 years old and has begun to deteriorate beyond repair. After final investment decisions were put on hold for PTT...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

21st Heritage Music Blues Fest held in Wheeling

Ohio County, WV — The 21st Heritage Music Blues Fest kicked off this weekend. Promoted as a weekend of award-winning blues. The festival features two stages -- a main stage with blues music award winners and up-and-coming IBC solo/duo and band winning acts. With a second stage dedicated to local and regional artists from W.Va, OH, PA and MD.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned

Ohio County, WV — The 89th annual Mahrajan Lebanese Festival has returned to Oglebay park. "This is one day we've been waiting for years and years," said pastor Monsignor Bakhos. "After 2 years of covid, everybody likes to go out.. and look how the crowd is today." Our lady...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holds Stuff-a-Bus event

Ohio County, WV — In preparation for the upcoming school year the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple held a Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday. This event part of the Adopt-a-Student program where supplies will be given out prior to the start of school and throughout the year. Donations of various school supplies were...
BETHLEHEM, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock County Board of Education comes to agreement with greivant

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — The Hancock County Board of Education came to an agreement over a grievance that was pending against the board. The announcement came from the board following a four-hour long executive session, which it began around 6:30 p.m. and concluded just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening.
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Paving work to commence in Woodsdale section of Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — In the ongoing efforts to update infrastructure in the city of Wheeling - a new series of paving projects are taking place in Woodsdale. No Parking cones are placed for people to be aware not to leave vehicles on the streets they will be paving. The...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Josh Merriman Foundation golf outing returns

Steubenville, OH — The 5th annual Josh Merriman Golf Outing has returned to the Steubenville Country Club to celebrate Josh and raise money for mental health awareness. “We have 51 teams out here supporting mental health awareness and concussion awareness." said Michael Barber. "Just having a good time and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

2022 Indian Creek Redskins

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Indian Creek (head coach, 20th season); assistant coach at Indian Creek, Harrison Central, Steubenville Catholic Central, Akron Hoban. Overall Record: 113-82 Record at Current School: 113-82 Family Information: Wife: Tiffany; Son: Zachary; Daughter: Chelsea. Hobbies: Outdoor work.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

2022 Brooke Bruins

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Schedule. (all times 7:30 p.m. unless noted) Sept. 9: at University, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16: North Marion, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14: John Marshall, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21: Wheeling Park, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28: Weir, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4: at Preston. *on WTOV9. Coaches Corner. Head Coach:...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Touch a Truck featured various vehicles

Ohio County, WV — A unique experience for children to come out and see their favorite vehicles along with their favorite officials is at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. “Today we're having our ‘Touch a Truck’, which is free to the public," said Tara Crews. "It's our fundraiser for Holy Family Childcare and Development Center. It's a partnership with the county. All these vendors that are here today and vehicles just get together and have a great time with the kids."
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Thomas resigns from St. Clairsville Council after pleading guilty

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Mark Thomas has resigned his position on St. Clairsville Council after pleading guilty to mail fraud Monday. Thomas, a former attorney who also formerly served on the Belmont County Commission, was elected as St. Clairsville’s 3rd Ward council representative last fall after running unopposed.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

2022 Claymont Mustangs

URICHSVILLE, Ohio — Schedule. (all times 7 p.m. unless noted) Coaching History: Claymont (head coach, 7th season, 2nd stint) Great Moment in Program History: 1992 playoff appearance. Biggest Rival: Indian Valley. Last Playoff Appearance: 1992. 2020 Record: 2-8 Conference/Class: IVC. Top Alumni: Brenton Whitman.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH

