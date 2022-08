FRANKFORT, Ky. (WCHS) — Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. The mobile centers will be open until 7 p.m. Sunday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO