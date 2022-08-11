Read full article on original website
newportbeachindy.com
Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach
Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
10 Things Worth Driving to the OC from LA & SD
No hard feelings for The Mouse, but there’s other things to do in Orange County than just Disneyland! How does a bona fide American Ninja Warrior course sound? Or a brand new waterpark? Or, how about a restaurant that lets you see the Disneyland fireworks without actually going into Disneyland? Whether you’re headed to these newly-opened attractions or to other tried-and-true faves, let’s give some love to our neighbor down south and check out these OC spots your whole family will love…despite the long car ride.
oc-breeze.com
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022
Don’t miss the annual Taste of the Waterfront with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band on August 24, 2022 from 6:30pm – 9:30pm at Downtown Waterfront on the Esplanade between Shoreline Village Drive and Pine Avenue Pier. Enjoy tasty food from Downtown Long Beach’s finest and some...
enjoyorangecounty.com
Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide
An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space
The home, built in 1949, was originally designed to be constructed around an electric organ. The post A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space appeared first on Long Beach Post.
One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA
Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Family-owned for three generations, the deli and market has served Long Beach residents high-quality groceries and to-go meals for three-quarters of a century. The post ‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary appeared first on Long Beach Post.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 6 Worst Tourist Traps In Los Angeles And Where To Go Instead
The City of Angels has a lot to offer. With its rich culture, delicious food, and beautiful beaches, it’s hard not to have a blast. But your trip to L.A. can easily be ruined by visiting the wrong places. With such limited time, you want to make sure you...
3 Amazing LA Thai Food Places You'll Want To Try Now
Each with a deliciously unique Thai cuisine, you'll want to give these three places a try. 3 Great Thai Food Restaurants in Los Angeles / Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Want to try some delicious Thai food in LA?
Pita Cafe Opening Fifth Location in Artesia
The company's fifth location will likely open before the end of the year
visitnewportbeach.com
7 Newport Beach Activities for Your “End of Summer” Checklist
With only a few weeks left of summer, it’s time to squeeze in some last-minute fun! Newport Beach offers an array of sun-soaked activities for both locals and visitors to enjoy. From shopping by the bay to zooming around town on an electric bike, there’s never a dull moment in our coastal town! So seas the end of summer and check these seven activities off your seasonal bucket list.
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Top 3 most romantic places for couples in Los Angeles
While many people think of Los Angeles as a bustling city, it actually has a lot to offer in terms of romantic getaways. If you and your partner are looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle.
SoCal to see sunny skies, hot temps Tuesday
Southern California will be hot and sunny again on Tuesday.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022
Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
Opinion:The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Charity Events Make a Parody Out of Philanthropy
On episode 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, host a charity event called "Homeless Not Toothless" at their home. They invite the other housewives and some friends to an extravagant dinner with the excuse of charity.
Long Beach kicks boat out of Shoreline Marina after rash of police calls, disturbances
In a rare move, commissioners voted to revoke a boat owner's permit to dock at the city facility after almost 20 calls to police or marine safety officials. The post Long Beach kicks boat out of Shoreline Marina after rash of police calls, disturbances appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theregistrysocal.com
Office Center Totaling Nearly 332,100 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Cerritos ￼
Additional office space is being added to the market in Southern California. Recently, an office campus totaling approximately 332,099 square feet has been placed on the market in the heart of Cerritos, a listing from CBRE shows. The property is located at 12900 Park Plaza Drive and consists of two...
