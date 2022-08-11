No hard feelings for The Mouse, but there’s other things to do in Orange County than just Disneyland! How does a bona fide American Ninja Warrior course sound? Or a brand new waterpark? Or, how about a restaurant that lets you see the Disneyland fireworks without actually going into Disneyland? Whether you’re headed to these newly-opened attractions or to other tried-and-true faves, let’s give some love to our neighbor down south and check out these OC spots your whole family will love…despite the long car ride.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO