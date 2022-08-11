Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Iconic deli closing in New York state after 72 yearsKristen WaltersGreat Neck, NY
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
greaterlongisland.com
They built LaLa’s in Bay Shore for them, and everyone else is gonna love it
LaLa’s Lounge in Bay Shore is currently, absolutely the hidden gem of the South Shore dining scene. This is a place, inspired by Fire Island and tucked away near the Bay Shore Marina, where people will meet for a late lunch and then find themselves staying through the night, only to pick up their cars the next morning.
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
greaterlongisland.com
East Beach in Port Jefferson closes for nine-month revitalization project
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffeehouse, now with four locations across Suffolk County. And, Toast of Port Jeff is moving to a new location. Click here to learn more. East Beach in Port Jefferson Village closed this week for a nine-month long project to stop further erosion...
27east.com
Lawsuit To Annul Hearts Of The Hamptons Food Pantry Permit Fails
A trio of Southampton Village residents who sued the village and Heart of the Hamptons to stop the nonprofit from operating a food pantry at the former village ambulance barn... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longisland.com
Toast Port Jefferson Closes Doors, Reopening in Port Jeff Station
On Sunday, Toast in Port Jefferson closed its doors for the last time in the village. Opened 20 years ago, Toast has been the go-to breakfast spot for so many visitors and locals, a funky place with great food to match at 242 East Main Street. “It was bittersweet to...
Northport’s Crab Meadow Beach closed to bathing
Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Aug. 14 that Crab Meadow Beach in Northport is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The following beaches remain closed: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague; Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst; Knollwood Beach, Huntington...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
Massapequa businesses, residents celebrate Little League team's success with banners and deals
The Massapequa community is still buzzing after their hometown team advanced to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rew-online.com
IBORROW PROVIDES FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION ANDRENOVATION OF FAMED HAMPTONS BOUTIQUE HOTEL ON LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK
IBorrow,a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided financing to a well-known boutique hotel/inn owner and operator to support the acquisition and renovation of Wainscott Inn, a 30-room boutique inn situated on the east end of Long Island in Sagaponack, New York. The financing comes at a...
Child on bike hit by truck on Long Island
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. - Police say a child on a bike was struck in Roosevelt Monday morning. It happened East Fulton Avenue and Babylon Turnpike around 8:45 a.m. From the ground, the child's bike can be seen under the truck. Police say a 14-year-old was struck by a box truck. The teen was airlifted to the hospital by Nassau County Police and is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, 54, remained at the scene. There's no word of any charges.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Water company shames the Hamptons’ billionaire water hogs
Tsk, tsk, Tisch! The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the top water users upon request from media organizations under FOIL — and readers will be stunned to learn a number of billionaires are on it, with Jonathan Tisch near the top. While the average home uses 130,000 gallons of water a year, the Southampton mansion belonging to the Loews honcho gulped down seven million gallons last year. Other aquatic offenders include media mogul James “Sprinkelstein” Finkelstein at four million and real estate guru Robert “The Tub Man” Taubman (we assume he takes a lot of baths) at six...
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
greaterlongisland.com
Higher, brand new ceilings revealed in Penn Station’s LIRR concourse
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) reached a significant milestone in its transformation project of Penn Station...
Several Beaches Closed Because of Bacteria
Suffolk County closed 11 North Shore beaches to bathing Saturday morning following the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The affected beaches are:Knollwood and Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck, and Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach.
longisland.com
History: Former World’s Fastest Talking Man is From Long Island
We’re about to take a trip down memory lane. But put on your running shoes because this is all about speed. When he was a kid in Uniondale, John Moschitta Jr. honed his talent for fast-talking just to try to win a world record for Guinness. He didn’t make the book that year because the record keepers didn’t have a way to test his talent. But people liked his schtick so Moschitta Jr. continued to hone it.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report (Suffolk County) Big bass bite in Montauk. Big sharks take big bites of big bass in Montauk. High quality fluking along the south shore. Double digits in Montauk. Bottom fishing on the north shore holds steady quality. East Hampton closed beaches after a surfcaster caught...
'I think that’s disgusting.' Antisemitic flyers found in Freeport neighborhood
The discovery comes weeks after similar flyers were found in Rockville Centre, Long Beach and Oceanside.
First section of LIRR’s Third Track expansion debuts during Monday morning commute
The landmark unveiling is a milestone for the project that began in 2018. It is something that Peter Haynes, president of the LIRR Commuter Campaign, says he’s glad to see it finished.
Comments / 0