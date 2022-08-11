Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Construction to close road in Shawano, detour given
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is letting the public know that construction is scheduled to start Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the Wisconsin city. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the project is allowing crews to work on the roadway/railroad crossing. Officials said the railroad will be able to raise its crossing and will hopefully eliminate the bump in the lane going south.
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices continue to fall
CHICAGO — Gas prices continue to fall in Northeast Wisconsin. Gasbuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.51 per gallon. That’s down 8 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average dropped 4 cents to $3.57 a gallon. The national average also fell and...
wearegreenbay.com
Emergency repair closes Green Bay road, police explain
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department. According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted. Officers explained the closure is due to a...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
thebaycities.com
Litigants’ file restraining order against the City of Menominee siting violation of city charter ordinance
Litigants suing the City of Menominee over rewarding marijuana licenses added to their filing for a restraining order alleging that the City of Menominee violated the city charter ordinance at their Monday, August 8th Special Council meeting. Where they needed five yes votes and they only had four to amend the marijuana ordinance and to add a license. The plaintiffs also allege the city violates the Open Meetings Act frequently, and the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA). Joslin Monahan Attorney for Plaintiff O.I. Holdings and Higher Love Corporation says, “in their application, my clients proposed to construct their headquarters for CRA compliance in the City of Menominee. They didn’t get any points for that aspect of their application, though; they didn’t get any.”
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘Design of the future’: a self-unloading bulk carrier to dock in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first bulk carrier built on the Great Lakes in over 35 years, will dock in the Port of Green Bay overnight on Sunday. The Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot-long, self-unloading freighter will arrive around 11 pm on August 14, and will only stay docked for 7 hours.
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Algoma: N.E.W. Plastics
(WFRV) – If living in Kewaunee County sounds good to you, a family-oriented company is hiring. Local 5 Live gives viewers a look into N.E.W. Plastics where they make BPA-Free, safe for food and drink bottles and they were the first to make plastic lumber out of recycled products showing that sustainability is an important platform from the beginning.
Wisconsin inmates create memories with their children through reading program
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A literacy-rich experience in a Wisconsin jail is allowing incarcerated parents and caregivers to connect with their children. According to a Facebook post from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Jail partnered with UW-Madison Extension for a program called “Making Reading Memories.”
wearegreenbay.com
Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
WLUC
Green Bay police identify murder victim; Caleb Anderson is considered suspect
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUC) - Green Bay police have identified the victim of a homicide that’s believed to be part of an Iron County man’s string of crimes. Investigators say 65-year-old Patrick Ernst was found dead in his Packerland Dr. apartment on Aug. 2, and Caleb Anderson is considered a suspect.
94.3 Jack FM
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
wearegreenbay.com
Sturgeon Bay man arrested, forged letters to get $4,200 from Brown Co. Sheriff
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sturgeon Bay is facing nine total charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly forged documents in an attempt to get money back from Brown County Sheriff. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 39-year-old Reginald Scott was arrested...
wearegreenbay.com
The impacts of grilling with charcoal vs. propane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s summer, so it’s the perfect time to be out there on the patio with your family cooking up a nice barbeque. However, grills can be fueled by different gases, but the main two are charcoal and propane. These both emit greenhouse...
Packerland Drive homicide victim identified
The victim of a homicide that was discovered on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst.
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 30-year-old Appleton man, possibly in Green Bay
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 30-year-old man who is cognitive/intellectually disabled. According to the department’s Facebook post, Psimon Chetto was last seen in the 600 block of N. Briarcliff Drive in Appleton on August 11 around 8:30 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Police identify Green Bay murder victim
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After" Brad looks at how many people would die during and after a nuclear war (spoiler alert: It's not good). On a happier note, a 17-year-old's invention could save the future for electric cars. Updated: 47 minutes ago. Green Bay's music festival on CityDeck returns...
