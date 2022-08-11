Planning on having kids? Almost 2 million Michiganders say 'no thank you'

(WWJ) – For many, the “American Dream” used to typically involve going to school, getting a job, getting married and then settling down to raise a family.

But that was a different day and age. One when school, housing, and the general cost of living were all much cheaper.

A new survey conducted by Michigan State University shows nowadays, about 1-in-5 Michiganders are choosing to not have children. In a new Daily J, WWJ's Zach Clark discovers what's behind that decision.