A remake of The Wizard of Oz is in development
Hollywood is once again following the Yellow Brick Road, as the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is being remade. The Warner Bros. film is set to be a modern retelling of the classic and will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will be...
Mads Mikkelsen says Johnny Depp could return to Fantastic Beasts after winning his trial
Mads Mikkelsen has sung the praises of Johnny Depp and suggested the Hollywood star could reprise his role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. "I’m a big fan of Johnny," the Danish actor said, as per Deadline. "I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
Saw 10 will be released in cinemas in October 2023
The 10th film in the Saw movie franchise has finally been given a release date. The saga is hitting a big milestone so you know they're going to go big with the gore and horrific games. You can expect to see the film drop in cinemas around the globe on...
People spot The Game lyric that makes his Eminem diss track from same album very awkward
While many fans have been focusing on The Game's dissing of Eminem in his track 'The Black Slim Shady', others have pointed out a line which, awkwardly, actually makes the rapper look quite protective of the Rap God. Given that it's a whopping 10 minutes long, it's no surprise that...
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
Mum issues warning to parents over horrific YouTube video that's tricking and terrifying kids
A mum has issued an urgent warning to parents over a YouTube video that’s terrifying kids. Check it out:. Charlie had put on what she thought was an innocent clip from kids’ channel Cocomelon for her two-year-old daughter Aurora-Rose. However, right at the last moment, Huggy Wuggy –...
House of the Dragon star opens up on bizarre auditioning process for Game of Thrones spinoff
Actress Eve Best, who is set to star in Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, has described the bizarre audition process she went through before landing the role. Set to debut later this month on Sky Atlantic in the UK, the fantasy drama will act as a...
‘Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson On The Character She’s Most Excited To Explore In Season 2
Abbott Elementary was the breakout hit of the 2021-2022 TV season. The ABC comedy has now racked up 7 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Fans are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the second season, which will give us a glimpse into the lives of the teachers when the last bell rings.
Bob Odenkirk thanks fans following 'Better Call Saul' finale
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Actor Bob Odenkirk thanked his fans following the series finale of his crime drama show Better Call Saul. "It's too many moving parts, and it fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me how it even happened," he said in a video Tuesday. "Everybody's...
Is Netflix's Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist based on a true story?
Netflix’s Untold series is back for a new series and the first film from its four-part documentary series will have viewers in shock at its bizarre and shocking storyline. The promo for the series promises viewers that “these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have”, meaning fans are set for another collection of wild stories.
Gran hits back at trolls for calling her 'embarrassing' for wearing hot pants
A gran has hit back at trolls who called her 'embarrassing' for wearing hot pants. Jacqueline Hooton, from Bogner Regis, has gained a bit of a following on social media for sharing videos of her working out and wearing stylish clothes to dispel stereotypes about older women. However, the 59-year-old...
Never Have I Ever season 4: release date, cast and trailer
Netflix has just released the third series of its TV drama Never Have I Ever, which has left some fans wondering: are we getting a season four?. The good news is that show bosses have indeed confirmed there will be a new series of Never Have I Ever, with fans getting to hang out with Devi and friends at Sherman Oaks as they navigate the ups and downs of high school drama.
Who is Steiny from the Nelk boys?
Here’s everything you need to know about Aaron Steinberg, aka Steiny, from Nelk. Who is Aaron Steinberg from Nelk and why is he famous?. Aaron Steinberg, often known as Steiny, is an influencer, YouTuber and podcast host known for appearing alongside content creators NELK and their Full Send brand.
South Park creators reveal they’ve developed a feature-length Donald Trump movie
South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have revealed they had a feature-length film centred around Donald Trump in the pipeline, but the movie was ultimately scrapped. The genius comedy duo behind the racy animated show disclosed that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they were forced to shut down production just days before it commenced.
Sean Bean believes Boromir from Lord of the Rings has been his best on-screen death
Sean Bean believes out of all his countless onscreen deaths, his favourite was Boromir's in The Lord of the Rings. While the actor has acquired a unique reputation over the years for being killed off in the TV show or movie that he's working on. When asked about being synonymous...
Coldplay surprises fans by performing with Craig David at a sold out Wembley
Coldplay surprised fans at the weekend by bringing out Craig David to perform with them on stage at a sold out Wembley Arena. The crowd went crazy as Craig David was introduced to them for two nights of Coldplay’s sold out ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour.
How much money does Charli D'Amelio make from social media posts?
Charli D'Amelio has skyrocketed to fame after a series of dance videos which went viral on TikTok. Not long after becoming a household name, singer Bebe Rexha invited Charli to help in opening for the Jonas Brothers at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn. With the largest following on TikTok, with...
Charles Manson sent creepy ‘X marks the spot’ letter to Sharon Tate’s sister from prison
In a new interview, the sister of Sharon Tate has revealed the contents of a creepy letter Charles Manson sent to her before he died in prison. Speaking to The Sun, Debra Tate claims that she received a drawing from the former cult leader of the Manson Family, which was a clue as to the location of hidden corpses.
