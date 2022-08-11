ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

A remake of The Wizard of Oz is in development

Hollywood is once again following the Yellow Brick Road, as the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is being remade. The Warner Bros. film is set to be a modern retelling of the classic and will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will be...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Todd Phillips
LADbible

Saw 10 will be released in cinemas in October 2023

The 10th film in the Saw movie franchise has finally been given a release date. The saga is hitting a big milestone so you know they're going to go big with the gore and horrific games. You can expect to see the film drop in cinemas around the globe on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#A Star Is Born#Dc Comic#Variety#Folie Deux 10 04 24
LADbible

Is Netflix's Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist based on a true story?

Netflix’s Untold series is back for a new series and the first film from its four-part documentary series will have viewers in shock at its bizarre and shocking storyline. The promo for the series promises viewers that “these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have”, meaning fans are set for another collection of wild stories.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
LADbible

Never Have I Ever season 4: release date, cast and trailer

Netflix has just released the third series of its TV drama Never Have I Ever, which has left some fans wondering: are we getting a season four?. The good news is that show bosses have indeed confirmed there will be a new series of Never Have I Ever, with fans getting to hang out with Devi and friends at Sherman Oaks as they navigate the ups and downs of high school drama.
TV SERIES
LADbible

Who is Steiny from the Nelk boys?

Here’s everything you need to know about Aaron Steinberg, aka Steiny, from Nelk. Who is Aaron Steinberg from Nelk and why is he famous?. Aaron Steinberg, often known as Steiny, is an influencer, YouTuber and podcast host known for appearing alongside content creators NELK and their Full Send brand.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

LADbible

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy