Colorado State

Mashed

Doritos Just Launched Two Classic Condiment-Like Flavors

From Superbowl commercials featuring celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, and Jimmy Kimmel to partnerships with fast food chains like Taco Bell, Doritos arguably is one of the recognizable and beloved brands in the snack world. The Frito Lay company started in 1955 after Frito Lay struck a partnership with Disney to open a Mexican restaurant, "Casa de Fritos," at their California theme park (via Snack History). After a salesman saw the restaurant throwing out stale tortillas, they recommended the company avoid waste by turning the tortillas into deep-fried, seasoned chips. Frito Lay saw how popular these snacks were, decided to mass-produce them, and the Dorito chip was born.
Mashed

Doritos May Have Hinted At A Mysterious New Flavor On Twitter

Cool Ranch, Nacho Cheese, and Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch are all part of the lingua franca when speaking of Doritos flavors. Doritos, as we know them, have been around since Arch West, who worked for Frito-Lay back in the day, discovered the concept of this chip in the 1960s during a vacation to Southern California (per The Washington Post). It was definitely a eureka moment for the snack food company because, after the success of the first flavor which, per The Recipe, was a simple corn tortilla, the brand decided to create a taco flavor that hit the grocery store shelves in 1966. The streak of good fortune and customer reception continued, leading to the launch of the classic Nacho Cheese flavor that put this Frito-Lay chip on the map in 1972.
Wanderlust Wellman

Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove

If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.
Mashed

The Papa John's Cocktail That Captivated Twitter

Before we begin, we'd like to ask you a question: Why do we do anything? What drives us to do the things we do? Do we do these things out of love for the ones we care about? Is it because we have something to gain from it? Or maybe we do certain things because we know that, deep down, we simply can do them. No one's stopped us or is stepping up to stop us, so why not?
