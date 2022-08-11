ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

elkhornmediagroup.com

Former Toppenish teacher faces extradition

YAKIMA – A fired Toppenish High School teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a student and offering alcohol to two students was arrested Sunday in Southern California on a bench warrant out of Yakima County. Bertha Adriana Cerna, 40, is in custody in the Orange County Jail. Her bail...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Federal jury indicts Toppenish woman on drug trafficking charges

SPOKANE, Wash. — A federal grand jury has charged Susen Ann Gorst, 34-year-old woman from Toppenish, with possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Gorst was being investigated for fentanyl dealing by...
TOPPENISH, WA
KHQ Right Now

Three teens in Spokane arrested for alleged murder of 20-year-old in Pasco

SPOKANE, Wash. - Three Tri-Cities teens were arrested in the Spokane area Friday for the murder of a 20-year-old in Pasco earlier in August. Court documents identify the trio as Angel Isaiah Garcia, Brian Armando Panduro-Valenzuela, and Osman C. Morales Salto. According to the charging documents, the three are suspected...
SPOKANE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms

WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
WALLA WALLA, WA
610KONA

Tri-Cities Judge Found Not Guilty in Domestic Violence Case

(Kennewick, WA) -- The verdict is not guilty for a Franklin County Superior Court Judge, accused of two misdemeanor counts of assault-4th degree with domestic violence allegations. A jury in Franklin County District Court has found Judge Sam Swanberg not guilty on both counts in the case involving his ex-wife. It was back in February 2021, when the judge was accused of pushing his then-spouse Stephianie Bernard with enough force that it left a bruise, and dragging her by her legs after an argument during a separate incident.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Multiple Burglary Suspects Sought in Kennewick

KPD did not provide specifics as to when this burglary occurred, but it involved a business during late night hours. Three suspects are sought in connection with the incident, they don't appear to be too worried about surveillance cameras. One of them was seen carrying ice bags, from that we...
KENNEWICK, WA
Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary

A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page) Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged. The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

20-year-old drunk driver crashes into Pasco home

PASCO, Wash. — Officials say a 20-year-old drunk driver crashed into the side of a Pasco home early Sunday morning. On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., Pasco Police responded to reports of collision in Pasco involving a vehicle and a house. Officers said the driver of a truck, a...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

College Place woman dies in violent crash

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 85-year-old woman died in a violent crash Sunday morning in Walla Walla County. Just before 11 a.m., authorities said Vernas Denully, 85, of College Place was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 near MP 352, about 12 miles east of Walla Walla. Officials said...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

