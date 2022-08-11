(Kennewick, WA) -- The verdict is not guilty for a Franklin County Superior Court Judge, accused of two misdemeanor counts of assault-4th degree with domestic violence allegations. A jury in Franklin County District Court has found Judge Sam Swanberg not guilty on both counts in the case involving his ex-wife. It was back in February 2021, when the judge was accused of pushing his then-spouse Stephianie Bernard with enough force that it left a bruise, and dragging her by her legs after an argument during a separate incident.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO