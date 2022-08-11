Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Stormy Monday night ahead of a cooler and active work week
MAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a nice round of showers through most of our Monday, rain chances return for the nighttime hours! We’ll see some dry time ahead of returning storm chances around 9PM with an active night for many ahead. A line of storms develops near the Metro...
WOWT
6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records
Storm chances increase Monday evening ahead of a cooler and active work week. About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Afghan community is holding an...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrest two Floridians, recover stolen trailer with Amazon items
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two Floridians and recovered a semi-trailer reported stolen filled with Amazon items Friday. The driver and co-driver were taken into custody after a traffic stop on I-80 near Waverly. Regine Dieudonne, 37, of Lake Worth, Florida, and Anne Mascary, 38, of...
WOWT
Monday Aug. 15 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department adds 14 deaths to pandemic tally
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard included...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
WOWT
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa
WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A person of interest in an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa. According to police, 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was arrested Sunday after a standoff at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines. West Des Moines...
WOWT
Nebraska pet rescue in ongoing dispute with authorities after records seized
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. The question is if they’ve been legally saved or stolen. It’s a surprise twist to an ongoing 6 News investigation. Volunteers...
WOWT
Person of interest in double homicide arrested in Iowa
Storm chances increase Monday evening ahead of a cooler and active work week. Family members say he needed help. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. The Afghan community is holding an Independence Day event Friday night. First look at Gretna Crossing Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. About...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
FOX19 NOW News at 7 a.m.
The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: moments ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much...
WOWT
Gov. Ricketts discusses abortion, STEM education in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - At his news conference Monday on STEM education, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also talked about abortion regulation and what he’d like to see in the next legislative session. Ricketts said he is encouraging Nebraska state senators “to pass whatever restrictions they think they can get...
Comments / 0