6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records

Storm chances increase Monday evening ahead of a cooler and active work week. About a year ago, the city of Gretna started construction on a huge new park and recreation facility. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Afghan community is holding an...
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
Man wanted in connection to Omaha double homicide arrested in Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (WOWT) - A person of interest in an Omaha double homicide has been arrested in Iowa. According to police, 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was arrested Sunday after a standoff at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset - a town southwest of Des Moines. West Des Moines...
Person of interest in double homicide arrested in Iowa

Storm chances increase Monday evening ahead of a cooler and active work week. Family members say he needed help. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. The Afghan community is holding an Independence Day event Friday night. First look at Gretna Crossing Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. About...
FOX19 NOW News at 7 a.m.

The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: moments ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much...
Gov. Ricketts discusses abortion, STEM education in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - At his news conference Monday on STEM education, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also talked about abortion regulation and what he’d like to see in the next legislative session. Ricketts said he is encouraging Nebraska state senators “to pass whatever restrictions they think they can get...
