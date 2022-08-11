ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WacoTrib.com

Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

