TRENDING NOW: Hose thief in Middletown, cat chase, visiting bear in Windsor
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with some added cloud cover later on Tuesday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 16, including updated COVID guidelines for schools. Updated: 5 hours ago.
BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge
New Haven officers save the life of a woman who was on the ledge of a parking garage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. New Haven officers Eric Aviles, Tonisha Berrios, and Marelyn Vega responded to a parking garage on Aug. 6. The call was for a woman in distress who was...
Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
CDC, DPH release new COVID-19 guidance for schools
(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Department of Public Health recently issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The new guidance includes a few key changes from the previous academic year, such as the dropping of the suggested rule to stand 6 feet apart and the requirement of masks.
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
SURVEILLENCE VIDEO: Car stolen in 7 seconds in Watertown
Shots fired in Killingworth
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. There were no injuries and a suspect has been located. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Wolcott police hold back to school supply drive
WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Some of you might spend this weekend getting your kids new school supplies. In Wolcott, the police department is collecting supplies to hand out to children. “With everything as expensive as it is right now anything to do to give back to the community, this is...
Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
Ansonia teen arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old suspect from Ansonia was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend. Police in Shelton said they were called to the area of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Tuesday. A report said young males were trying to...
Missing person found when state police investigate suspicious vehicle
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man who had been reported missing was found and charged with larceny and drunk driving. Peter Meehan, 26, was discovered when police responded on Saturday around 6 a.m. to a report about a suspicious vehicle at a home on the Boston Post Road in Westbrook.
Waterbury social club owner killed in shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened at the Salsa Tropical Social Club on Watertown Avenue around 11:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a crime scene in the parking lot. Authorities said the owner of...
Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
Man charged with negligent homicide for deadly pedestrian strike
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was charged with negligent homicide for a deadly pedestrian strike in Stamford that happened in the spring. Alec Ward, 26, of Shelton, struck 68-year-old Elena Laos as she walked westbound in a crosswalk on East Main Street. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on...
Waterbury police investigating after human remains found
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after human remains were found Friday night. Authorities said officers responded to the report of human remains being found on Judd Street. Officers found a human skull and bones on scene. “This incident is being actively investigated by WPD Detectives, Forensics...
Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
