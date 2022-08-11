ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Eyewitness News

BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state stays high and dry with some added cloud cover later on Tuesday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Aug. 16, including updated COVID guidelines for schools. Updated: 6 hours ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police Department goes on hiring spree

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - As police departments around the country struggle to fill a large number of openings, Hamden has gone on a hiring spree in the last month. Like other police departments, Hamden had plenty of openings. They’ve filed a number and it’s still looking to hire.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

CDC, DPH release new COVID-19 guidance for schools

(WFSB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Department of Public Health recently issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The new guidance includes a few key changes from the previous academic year, such as the dropping of the suggested rule to stand 6 feet apart and the requirement of masks.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
OXFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

SURVEILLENCE VIDEO: Car stolen in 7 seconds in Watertown

Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Shots fired in Killingworth

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little City Road. There were no injuries and a suspect has been located. This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for more updates.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Eyewitness News

Ansonia teen arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old suspect from Ansonia was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend. Police in Shelton said they were called to the area of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Tuesday. A report said young males were trying to...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury social club owner killed in shooting

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night. Police said the shooting happened at the Salsa Tropical Social Club on Watertown Avenue around 11:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a crime scene in the parking lot. Authorities said the owner of...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Denali claims to be tallest mountain in world

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Could there be a new tallest mountain?. Denali National Park and Preserve is claiming the mountain at the center of the park is taller than Mount Everest. According to a post by the park, Denali measures nearly 6,000 feet higher in vertical rise when you take...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man charged with negligent homicide for deadly pedestrian strike

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was charged with negligent homicide for a deadly pedestrian strike in Stamford that happened in the spring. Alec Ward, 26, of Shelton, struck 68-year-old Elena Laos as she walked westbound in a crosswalk on East Main Street. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on...
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigating after human remains found

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after human remains were found Friday night. Authorities said officers responded to the report of human remains being found on Judd Street. Officers found a human skull and bones on scene. “This incident is being actively investigated by WPD Detectives, Forensics...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
THOMASTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
WATERBURY, CT

