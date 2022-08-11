Read full article on original website
Friday, August 12, 2022: Njuzu Marimba Band to perform. Girls on the Run coach recruitment. Juneau Public Libraries update. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights the Barred Owl.
For years, Juneau’s Njuzu Marimba band has promised that their music will put a smile on your face – and they always deliver. On Juneau Afternoon this Friday, two band members brought some of their joyful harmonies to the studio, to preview their concert at the Sealaska Heritage Institute plaza.
Juneau National Weather Service team leader bids farewell.
Guests: Wes Adkins, Juneau National Weather Service meteorologist. This is Wes Adkin’s last interview on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon, where he has also been a longtime radio volunteer. Wes currently oversees the Juneau National Weather Service forecast team and is headed to Virginia to work for the World of Aviation weather support.
