State’s chips bill adds to federal government’s incentives designed to bring factory to Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Education is one of the most important things a person can have. For some, though, it can be hard to get a good one. That’s why the new Nile Dayne Foundation is helping underprivileged youth in the Syracuse City School District gain access to scholarships, mentoring, financial wellness, and a whole lot more. Founder of the organization Dreamer Glen shares details on what the organization is all about.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO