State’s chips bill adds to federal government’s incentives designed to bring factory to Onondaga County

SUNY Cortland using hooved helpers to keep solar panels tidy
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Keeping solar panel property clean is never boar-ing at SUNY Cortland. In June, the university announced that they started using Mouflon rams and their hunger to help keep the land around the solar panels tidy. Now, SUNY Cortland has two new animals to help keep...
Community weighs in at first public forum on Upstate Crouse merger
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Hospital leadership from SUNY Upstate and Crouse Health gathered for the first time Monday night to publicly discuss their mega deal to merge the two institutions since it was first announced in April 2022. The first of two public forums brought out dozens of community members...
Recent college graduates: Still unsure about the state of their student loans
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With less than three weeks until the federal student loan payment pause expires, many students and recent graduates wonder whether they have to begin to pay their loans. It still remains to be seen whether or not President Biden will extend the payment pause for...
What to wear at the NYS Fair
(WSYR-TV) — It’s nearly that point in the year when folks across Central New York are getting ready for the one-and-only New York State Fair. With that comes figuring out what to wear to look stylish but also feel comfortable. Stylist Allison Rose Harrison shares advice on the...
4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
Your Stories Q&A: Major paving project slated for Manlius
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. Today’s question takes us to the village of Manlius. Viewer Ken Walcyk sent the Your Stories Team the following question:. The NYS DOT is planning a major paving project for those two state routes that run right through the heart of the village.
Gas prices continue to fall: August 15 update
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gas prices continue to fall across the country, although New York continues to pay more on average, according to AAA. The national average on August 15 is $3.96, down $0.10 from August 8. New York’s average is $4.34, down $0.09 from August 8. On...
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
(NewsNation) — Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that withholds hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments. “I came up with the idea for...
Nile Dayne Foundation providing educational services
(WSYR-TV) — Education is one of the most important things a person can have. For some, though, it can be hard to get a good one. That’s why the new Nile Dayne Foundation is helping underprivileged youth in the Syracuse City School District gain access to scholarships, mentoring, financial wellness, and a whole lot more. Founder of the organization Dreamer Glen shares details on what the organization is all about.
Clear Path for Veterans helping families prepare to go back to school
Chittenango, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veteran, military, and first responder families visited Clear Path for Veterans on Saturday for the second-annual Back to School Festival. Those families were able to enjoy a cookout, games, and a scavenger hunt, while also securing some school supplies. Alexander Behm the executive director of...
The new Syracuse Youth Chorus is seeking members
(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about excellence, collaboration, and artistry. The Syracuse Youth Chorus is the newest choir to hit Central New York, and it may be the perfect place to teach your kids about music, singing, and being part of a community. The choir is a new version...
Liverpool girl’s lemonade stand raises funds for pediatric cancer research
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – When life gives you lemons, why not make some lemonade and sell it for a good cause?. That’s exactly what Ava Musci (13) of Liverpool is doing! She’s raising money for childhood cancer research through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Musci first...
Bouckville antique show kicks off Monday with over 2000 dealers & vendors on site
BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Antique lovers are not going to want to miss this! New York’s largest antique and collectibles show is back, starting August 15 until August 21. According to madison-bouckville.com, over 2,000 dealers and vendors will be on-site and have an array of collectibles from past centuries...
House Fire on Bellevue Ave. leaves six people displaced
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire occurred on the 1400 block of Bellevue Ave. on August 13 at 11:35 p.m., leaving multiple people displaced. Updates given by dispatchers indicated that multiple children and adults had evacuated but that another occupant was still in the house. Engine 3 (Bellevue Ave.)...
Abbott lead over O’Rourke steady in new Texas poll
(The Hill) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has maintained a 7-point lead over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in the Lone Star State’s governor’s race, new polling shows. The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll showed Abbott’s 46 percent to 39 percent lead over...
Newsmakers: NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
Ithaca delivery driver stabbed while waiting for order
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A delivery driver was stabbed while waiting outside restaurant to pick up order. On Saturday, 08-13-22, at approximately 8:43 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing that had occurred in the 100 Block of West Green Street. Upon arrival Officers located the victim who had sustained a stab wound to his arm. The victim identified himself as a delivery driver and stated that prior to the incident he was sitting in his car near a local restaurant waiting to pick up a food order.
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
Syracuse Police and Public Safety Committee discuss future of ShotSpotter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a meeting on Monday, the Syracuse Common Council Public Safety Committee and Syracuse Police discussed the future of ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection technology that helps identify the sound of gunshots and when/where a shooting occurs. Members of the committee and SPD addressed the different...
