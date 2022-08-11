Car Radio, Podcast 84, Pts 1/2: LIVE M1 Concourse - St. James, Redman, Lingenfelter, Genai/Mobsteel, Heidacker, Nasir, McGrane-Sherman/M1

Detroit — Boat racing is coming back to the Detroit River. What exactly that will look like, however, remains to be seen. Officials with Detroit Riverfront Events made some waves Monday, officially announcing that Hydrofest is scheduled to return in 2023, for the first time since 2019. The once-uber-popular boat races were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven't returned mostly because of sponsorship issues, but also because of the unstable state of hydroplane racing's top circuit.

