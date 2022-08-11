ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Car Radio, Podcast 84, Pts 1/2: LIVE M1 Concourse - St. James, Redman, Lingenfelter, Genai/Mobsteel, Heidacker, Nasir, McGrane-Sherman/M1

Detroit News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Six days of cruisin': What to look for as the Woodward Dream Cruise kicks into high gear

Bloomfield Hills — Dream Cruise week started rolling Monday as cruisers were already lining Woodward Avenue with their hoods up and lawn chair legs down. Culminating in the 27th official Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday, the auto-palooza will have it all, from hot rods to Oscar Mayer hot dog cars and gas guzzling V8s to Dodge’s first electron-guzzling, electric muscle car. There will be car shows and car parades and Fords and Chevys. With Mother Nature promising sunny, low-80s, Pure Michigan days, an expected 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars will descend on a 16-mile stretch of southeast Michigan’s most famous street from Ferndale to Pontiac.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Flint Journal

Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show

FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Boat races returning to Detroit River in 2023, but are the unlimited hydros?

Detroit — Boat racing is coming back to the Detroit River. What exactly that will look like, however, remains to be seen. Officials with Detroit Riverfront Events made some waves Monday, officially announcing that Hydrofest is scheduled to return in 2023, for the first time since 2019. The once-uber-popular boat races were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and still haven't returned mostly because of sponsorship issues, but also because of the unstable state of hydroplane racing's top circuit.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pontiac, MI
Cars
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Pontiac, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Pontiac, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Cars
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
LAKE ORION, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Way It Was – Michigan State Fair

1958 Although summer technically doesn’t end until the third week of September, many consider the close of August and the resumption of another school year the season’s farewell. However, for decades, there was a reason to look forward to August and early September: the Michigan State Fair. Off Woodward between State Fair Street and Eight Mile Road, the fairgrounds offered a panoply of entertainment, from top-drawer live acts and rides to contests of all stripes, including the plumpest blueberry pie, the porkiest pig, and the loudest husband-hollering.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Woman intentionally crashes car into Michigan church’s classroom

MILLINGTON, MI — A Millington woman has been hospitalized after allegedly crashing a car into a Tuscola County church and school. About 10:08 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, sheriff’s deputies and other first responders were dispatched to a crash site at St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, 4941 Center St. in Millington.
MILLINGTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Driver
Detroit News

Metro Detroit localities start water distribution; end seen in two weeks

Communities in Macomb County began distributing water Monday to residents amid a boil advisory affecting seven municipalities in southeast Michigan as the Great Lakes Water Authority officials said water service should resume by Aug. 27. The city of Rochester started distributing water to residents on Saturday afternoon from Oakland County's...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Look At This Abandoned High School In Flint, Michigan

Who doesn't love finding or exploring an abandoned place? There is a certain thrill to it, even if you're just sitting on the other side of the monitor. Many of today's famous YouTubers and TikTokers have tended to get some kind of recognition from doing some sort of exploration of an abandoned building.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 48, Arraigned In Death Of Co-Worker At GM Orion Assembly Plant

(CBS DETROIT) – A 48-year-old man has been arraigned on an open murder charge in connection with fatally assaulting his co-worker at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Astrit Bushi | Credit: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Astrit Gjon Bushi, is accused in the beating death of his 49-year-old co-worker, Gregory Lanier Robertson, of Pontiac. “As we pivot to holding the suspect accountable for the incredibly brutal murder he perpetrated, our prayers are with the families and co-workers that are affected,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Officials say Bushi, a resident alien from Albania, was...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Car Radio#St James#Genai Mobsteel#Mcgrane Sherman M1#M1 Concourse#Lincoln#Viper#Chevy#Cars N Coffee Event
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
bridgemi.com

Rise in violent crime plagues some Michigan metros this summer

Rises in violent crime, often involving guns, has alarmed Michigan officials. Experts point to a jump in gun sales, the pandemic and police pullback as possible links. Solutions include more police in select neighborhoods, youth jobs programs and neighborhood improvement. GRAND RAPIDS—Like other grieving parents across Michigan, Antionette Evans said...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Ex-Detroit cop pleads no contest in death of attorney Cliff Woodards

Detroit — A former Detroit police officer has pleaded no contest in connection with the death of popular attorney and radio talk show host Cliff Woodards II. Teaira Funderburg, 31, of Detroit was charged in June 2021 with involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty after prosecutors said she ran a red light and struck Woodards' vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Winning ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket sold in Macomb County, worth $25K per year

A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Sunoco gas station, located at 45471 Ryan Road in Shelby Township. This is the fifth time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing Lucky For Life this year.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

Young man found dead in Detroit River still unidentified 15 years later

DETROIT – Police still have not identified the body of a boy between the ages of 16 - 25 who was found floating in the Detroit River 15 years ago. The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit. He is believed to have been dead for several weeks to several months before his body was found.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy