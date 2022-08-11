Mall of America shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

Shamar Alon Lark (left) Rashad Jamal May (right) are wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting at Mall of America. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department.

The suspected gunman and another suspect wanted in connection with last week's gunfire at Mall of America were arrested Thursday after evading authorities for a week.

Shamar Alon Lark, the suspected gunman, and Rasad Jamal May, who investigators say urged Lark to fire the shots, were both taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Chicago.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the men were spotted leaving a barber shop after getting haircuts and arrested by the Chicago FBI Fugitive Task Force during a traffic stop soon after, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Both Lark and May are in the process of being booked into the Cook County jail, awaiting an extradition hearing, Hodges said.

"It's my hope that Mr. Lark and Mr. May get the help they need to turn their life around after they're held accountable for their actions," Hodges said, adding department social workers will be made available to the suspects.

"Our detectives did a phenomenal job and I know this traumatized a lot of people, but today is the best outcome we can expect," Hodges said. "Everyone is safe."

Hodges said Lark is facing charges of second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm and May is facing charges for aiding an offender.

Lark is accused of firing the three rounds into the crowded Nike store at the mall last Thursday — no one was injured in the gunfire, but the incident prompted a lockdown and one woman broke her nose while fleeing the scene.

Hodges previously said investigators believe May provoked Lark to return to the store and shoot after they lost a fight that took place near the cash register.

Earlier this week, authorities announced charges against three Twin Cities residents – two of them employees at the nearby Best Western hotel – accused of helping Lark and May escape.