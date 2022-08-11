ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

LIVE: J.P. Soars / Chris Beard @ Southern Vermont Arts Center, 08/07/2022

Mick Jagger entered this into the Rolling Stones’ Facebook page after the last show of their current European tour: “You go out there and put yourself on the line and you make sure you’re as good as you can possibly be. You don’t fuck about, and you don’t rest on your laurels. You just give the best show you can – even if you feel terrible, you’ve got a cold, your back’s aching and all that crap. You do it because you are putting yourself on the line and those people have paid good money to see you, and you better be bloody good.”
MANCHESTER, VT
The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival Set for August 20 in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN – Three community organizations have partnered to present The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival on Aug. 20, featuring bands and solo artists from around Johnstown, the Capital Region, and beyond. There will be no admission charge for this event. Hosted by the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth, the...
JOHNSTOWN, NY

