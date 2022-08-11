Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Shots fired outside of little league football game in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported
PITTSBURGH — Head coach and vice president of Lincoln Youth Sports Aaron Strader said dozens of little kids were playing a football game when someone opened fire in the 1400 block of Oberlin Street around 2:30 p.m. Channel 11 crews found a bullet through a windshield of a truck...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Knee injury downplayed
Coach Arthur Smith noted Sunday that the knee injury London suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Lions isn't something the Falcons are "concerned about long term," Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. That said, it doesn't look like the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Boye Mafe: Two sacks in first NFL action
Mafe posted three solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Saturday's 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers. Mafe didn't start for the Seahawks, but he quickly made an impact by strip-sacking Mason Rudolph on the Steelers' third offensive drive. He later sacked rookie Kenny Pickett in the fourth quarter for an eight-yard loss. The 23-year-old is an impressive athlete out of Minnesota who produced 11.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss over his final 19 college games. It's unclear if he'll be able to secure a starting role right away because Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu have been impressive during training camp, too. Nevertheless, Mafe is worth having on IDP radars, especially in dynasty leagues.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Mykal Walker: Plays one series Friday
Walker registered one tackle across 10 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Walker, along with the rest of Atlanta's starting defense, played just one drive, which ultimately ended in a Detroit touchdown. The 2020 fourth-round pick has appeared in every game for the Falcons since being drafted but saw more time on special teams (385 snaps) than he did on defense (186) last year. However, with Foye Oluokun gone and Deion Jones' (shoulder) future uncertain, Walker has a chance to open the 2022 campaign with a sizable role.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: May not be suspended this year
Kamara's legal case won't necessarily impact his availability this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports (per Field Yates of ESPN). Schefter says it's looking "more and more likely" that the assault chargers against Kamara won't lead to a suspension in 2022. That's partially because court dates keep getting pushed back, with the most recent postponement being from Aug. 5 to Sept. 29. It's not clear how much of that, if any, is an intentional strategy by Kamara's lawyers. The case reportedly involves video evidence that shows Kamara punching a man multiple times, but the NFL often prefers to let legal situations play out in court before ruling on a league suspension. It does seem like something that will cost Kamara at least a game or two -- and quite possibly more -- at some point in the not-so-distant future, and he isn't totally out of the woods as far as 2022 is concerned.
CBS Sports
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
NFL・
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Becomes Trade Option for Jets
A scenario the Pittsburgh Steelers expected is already in front of them.
Tomlin raves QBs, tough RB love, O-line needs work after opener
The thoughts of Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin after the preseason opener including the quarterbacks, tough words for the rookie TB and the offensive line
Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field with roughly a dozen players sidelined.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday
Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
Steelers CB Ahkello Witherspoon Suffers Injury vs. Seahawks
The Pittsburgh Steelers starting cornerback left in the opening quarter.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Ineffective in preseason debut
Jones carried the ball four times for just one yard in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears. Jones has been working as the team's No. 2 running back in camp, and it played out that way against the Bears. Jones' first carry didn't come until the team's third series, and he wasn't able to do much with his limited touches.
CBS Sports
Devon Williams: Let go by Ravens
Williams (undisclosed) was waived by the Ravens on Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Williams has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury. If he ultimately goes unclaimed on waivers, he will subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, he will be sidelined for the remainder of the season unless both parties can reach an injury settlement down the line.
CBS Sports
Bills' Case Keenum: Rough debut for Buffalo
Keenum completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards with no TD passes and two interceptions in Buffalo's preseason win over the Colts on Saturday. While those numbers are rough on their own, Keenum also lost a fumble and was sacked six times, and his 33.3 rating paled in comparison to teammate Matt Barkley's 86.1 figure. Keenum was brought in to be the main backup to Josh Allen, and it's doubtful the Bills would punt on that plan after just one lousy preseason performance, but Keenum will have to at least show something better over the last two preseason games.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Titans' Dez Fitzpatrick: Lack of impact
Fitzpatrick managed only reception on four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 23-10 preseason loss to the Ravens. Fitzpatrick played throughout the game but saw the majority of his targets in the closing moments. That's not a particularly positive sign for his potential role with the Titans come the regular season. That's even more the case given the positive comments that have come from camp regarding the performance of Racey McMath, Fitzpatrick's primary competition for the fifth spot on the receiver depth chart.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener
Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Henry Black: Four tackles in preseason opener
Black recorded four tackles across 31 defensive snaps during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Black signed a contract with the Falcons in July after a short stint with the Giants, but he has an uphill battle to make Atlanta's initial 53-man roster. The undrafted safety out of Baylor appeared in 17 games for the Packers last year and totaled 38 tackles and one interception across 248 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Griffith (elbow) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Griffith dislocated his elbow during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys and will be sidelined for an extended period. It's possible he returns by Week 1, but Denver will likely need a contingency plan in case he doesn't return until the later end of the initial timetable. Griffith's absence is a big blow to Denver as he has operated as the team's first-string inside linebacker during much of training camp.
