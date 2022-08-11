Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
Mets' Carrasco suffers low-grade oblique strain, could miss 3-4 weeks
The New York Mets lost a key member of their rotation for the stretch run, as right-hander Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with a left oblique strain, the team announced Tuesday. While an MRI revealed the injury is a low-grade strain, Carrasco could be sidelined for three-to-four weeks. Carrasco lasted just...
MLB・
theScore
Report: Wilson has chance to play Week 1 after knee surgery
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's arthroscopic knee surgery was a success, a source told ESPN's Rich Cimini. The 23-year-old has a chance to play in Week 1, but the Jets won't play him until he's 100% healthy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson was initially given a two-to-four-week...
NFL・
theScore
NHL Atlantic Division odds: Maple Leafs open as narrow favorites
NHL training camps open in just over a month. While many teams still have housekeeping to tend to, the vast majority of offseason movement is behind us. How is the Atlantic Division shaping up after all the changes we've seen? Let's take a closer look. TEAM ODDS. Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL・
theScore
Argos' Harris out 4-6 weeks with torn pec
Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said Tuesday that running back Andrew Harris will miss at least four-to-six weeks with a torn pec, according to TSN's Dave Naylor. Harris may still require season-ending surgery, but that will be determined later, Naylor adds. The veteran back was unable to finish Friday's...
RELATED PEOPLE
theScore
Bieber wins 4th straight as Guardians take series from Blue Jays
TORONTO (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched seven innings to win his fourth straight start, matching the longest winning streak of his career, Amed Rosario homered and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Sunday. “That was a lot of fun today,” Bieber said. “I thought we...
theScore
Pujols still plans to retire despite recent surge, not chasing 700 HRs
Even in a platoon role, Albert Pujols has succeeded in giving St. Louis one last thrill during his farewell season. Pujols has done more than prove there's still some power left in his bat; the 42-year-old has also become an important part of the Cardinals' offense as a lefty-mashing designated hitter. He added to his legacy on Sunday, hitting a pair of home runs to lead St. Louis to a key win over the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.
theScore
Blue Jays reinstate Springer from IL, DFA Zimmer
The struggling Toronto Blue Jays are set to receive a major boost as they reinstated outfielder George Springer from the 10-day injured list Monday. The club designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Springer has been battling a nagging injury to his right elbow but only...
MLB・
Comments / 0