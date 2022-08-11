On August 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Murphy., 39, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Main Street in the town of Clarence, Murphy was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Murphy had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Murphy had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Murphy was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.

