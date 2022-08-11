Read full article on original website
Related
Cambria man blows twice legal limit, crash severely injures driver
Members of the fire company had to extract the other driver out of their vehicle.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
erienewsnow.com
Two Injured Following Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two individuals were transported to a hospital after sustaining gunshot related injuries Sunday night. Police responded to the area of Windsor and Crossman Streets at around 9:16 pm for reports of gunshots in the area. Investigators were able to locate two subjects suffering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash
SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Motorcyclist injured in Chautauqua County crash
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
Police investigating fatal crash in LeRoy
LeRoy, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in LeRoy on Saturday afternoon. At 1:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a collision on State Route 19 in LeRoy. It was determined that 66-year-old Duane R. Hamill of Warsaw was traveling southbound when he swerved and hit another car. His 1994 […]
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
nyspnews.com
Tonawanda man arrested for DWI
On August 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Murphy., 39, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Main Street in the town of Clarence, Murphy was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Murphy had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Murphy had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Murphy was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Pedestrians say they fear for their lives crossing Lake Avenue in Hamburg
Passing through the Southtowns you'll come across Lake Avenue, but some neighbors know it by a different name.
erienewsnow.com
Flames Tear through Erie Building Overnight
Flames tore through a building in the City of Erie overnight. The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Parade St. around midnight. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out the side of the house. No injuries were reported. The building was abandoned, according to the fire department. Fire...
Police: 4 vehicle accident in Dunkirk kills 2
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two people died in an accident involving four cars in the City of Dunkirk Thursday night. City of Dunkirk Police as well as fire and rescue crews responded to the accident on Central Avenue near Howard Street at about 5:50 p.m. One person was pronounced dead...
erienewsnow.com
Safety Concerns Arise Following Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A former employee of the Chautauqua Institution is raising safety concerns within the gated community prior to an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. Former Front Desk Attendant at the Athenaeum Hotel, Schellee Gonzalez, spoke with WNY News Now exclusively about security concerns...
2 dead, 3 injured in Dunkirk four-vehicle crash
Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to call Dunkirk police at (716) 366-2266.
9-year-old boy found after going missing in Niagara Falls
UPDATE: Matice Mathis has been found safe. NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 9-year-old Matice Mathis. He is missing from the Diamond Park Lane area, near Centre Avenue. According to the NFPD, Mathis stands about 4’8″ tall with a medium-to-heavy build. He is a Black […]
Benefit next weekend for young woman paralyzed from crash
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A benefit is set to be held for a young woman who was paralyzed in an April 2020 crash. Chelsea Ellis was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser on April 15, 2020 while walking on a sidewalk in the city of Buffalo. On August 20, a benefit will be held for […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
chautauquatoday.com
CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department
The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
Comments / 0