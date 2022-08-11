ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

erienewsnow.com

Woman Hurt Following Motorcycle Accident Near Kennedy

KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 65-year-old West Valley woman was hurt following a motorcycle accident near Kennedy. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Town of Ellington. Following an investigation, deputies report...
KENNEDY, NY
2 On Your Side

50-year-old Niagara County man charged with aggravated DWI following car crash

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 50-year-old Niagara County man is facing charges following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Newstead over the weekend. The crash happened Saturday just before 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Utley and Hunts Corners roads, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived to the scene, they say firefighters were extricating a driver from one of the vehicles.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Two Injured Following Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two individuals were transported to a hospital after sustaining gunshot related injuries Sunday night. Police responded to the area of Windsor and Crossman Streets at around 9:16 pm for reports of gunshots in the area. Investigators were able to locate two subjects suffering...
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Resident Suffers Serious Injuries In ATV Crash

SHERMAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Pennsylvania resident suffered serious injuries during a weekend ATV crash in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Sherman Fire Department responded to the ATV crash at a French Creek Road address in the Town of Sherman around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
SHERMAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Motorcyclist injured in Chautauqua County crash

ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly […]
ELLINGTON, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating fatal crash in LeRoy

LeRoy, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in LeRoy on Saturday afternoon. At 1:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a collision on State Route 19 in LeRoy. It was determined that 66-year-old Duane R. Hamill of Warsaw was traveling southbound when he swerved and hit another car. His 1994 […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Tonawanda man arrested for DWI

On August 13, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Gregory M. Murphy., 39, of Tonawanda, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Main Street in the town of Clarence, Murphy was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Murphy had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Murphy had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.17% BAC. Murphy was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Flames Tear through Erie Building Overnight

Flames tore through a building in the City of Erie overnight. The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Parade St. around midnight. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting out the side of the house. No injuries were reported. The building was abandoned, according to the fire department. Fire...
ERIE, PA
2 On Your Side

Police: 4 vehicle accident in Dunkirk kills 2

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two people died in an accident involving four cars in the City of Dunkirk Thursday night. City of Dunkirk Police as well as fire and rescue crews responded to the accident on Central Avenue near Howard Street at about 5:50 p.m. One person was pronounced dead...
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Safety Concerns Arise Following Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution

CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – A former employee of the Chautauqua Institution is raising safety concerns within the gated community prior to an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. Former Front Desk Attendant at the Athenaeum Hotel, Schellee Gonzalez, spoke with WNY News Now exclusively about security concerns...
News 4 Buffalo

9-year-old boy found after going missing in Niagara Falls

UPDATE: Matice Mathis has been found safe. NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 9-year-old Matice Mathis. He is missing from the Diamond Park Lane area, near Centre Avenue. According to the NFPD, Mathis stands about 4’8″ tall with a medium-to-heavy build. He is a Black […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CVCS Alum Joins Jamestown Police Department

The Jamestown Police Department recently announced the addition of a new officer to its force. Tyler Simpson is a graduate of Cassadaga Valley Central School and also attended Jamestown Community College and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy. In a Facebook post, the department states that Simpson enjoys basketball, football, baseball, and spending time with family and friends.
JAMESTOWN, NY

