Two downtown Lincoln bus stops to be relocated
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Aug. 22, two bus stops on N Street between 10th and 11th Streets will be moved. The stops are being relocated while the Gold’s building is being demolished to keep riders safe. Bus Stop One will relocate to the intersection of N...
Property manager believes Lincoln rental costs will never come down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The cost of land and housing in Nebraska has been steadily increasing, making it more difficult for anyone to find an affordable place to live. “There’s a low supply, and with higher rents, it is making it more difficult for people,” said Lynn Fisher, president of Great Place Properties.
Lincoln Police urge drivers to slow down in school zones — or face $600 fine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are working to keep kids safe this school year with a new enforcement project. The Back To School Traffic Enforcement Project will place additional officers at schools across the city to help with traffic and pedestrian safety. Thanks to a grant from the...
More than 40,000 LPS students head back to school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than 40,000 students are starting to head back to the classroom in the Capital City. A select portion of them are in a brand-new school. The freshman class of Lincoln Northwest were the first students in the building on Monday, as the sophomores and juniors don’t have their first day until Tuesday.
1,000 students bring life back to UNL residence halls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – All of Abel Hall’s 13 floors are abuzz with chatter as students began moving into the dorms this weekend. “I’m excited to meet new people, honestly that’s the biggest thing is meeting people, and just for a change,” said incoming freshman Grace Dobson. “I was tired of high school, so a change is good.”
State troopers recover stolen semi trailer full of Amazon products near Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A semi trailer full of Amazon products was recovered by troopers on Interstate 80 near Lincoln, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday, the patrol was notified by a trucking company that a stolen trailer was believed to be driving through Nebraska. The patrol was...
Lincoln kids feeling ready to rock this school year with a new hairdo and backpack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- One of the biggest August struggles for parents in the Lincoln area is the back-to-school season and with supplies and necessities, seemingly more expensive each year some families find it hard to keep up. For a decade now Visionary Youth has helped to fight that yearly struggle...
Bicyclist injured when hit by car in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in north Lincoln on Monday night, police said. Lincoln Police say a vehicle heading south on 27th Street hit the bicyclist in the intersection with Cornhusker Highway shortly after 9 p.m. The bicyclist suffered injuries that were not...
Tips to keep your kids safe while biking or walking to school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With most kids back in school in Lincoln, we all need to be a little more careful when out on the roads. Three-quarters of Nebraska drivers say their main route takes them past a school zone or bus stop, according to a AAA survey. The...
Bullets hit home in Central Lincoln neighborhood familiar with shootings
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating a shooting in Central Lincoln after a home was hit with gunshots late Monday night. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. LPD says there isn’t much information other than they found bullet holes in a...
Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
Tapping into the garden to find healthy options
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Many enjoyed the outdoors on Saturday for the Nature Center Herbal Festival. The event was held at Pioneers Park Nature Center. For $40 a person, those who attended the festival took herbal tincture classes, toured the gardens, did some herbal tea drying and had food and drinks with herbs in them.
Lincoln Police recover stolen guns after teens crash stolen vehicle into tree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police took five teens into custody last week after they crashed a stolen car, leaving one of them unresponsive in the back seat. Around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, a man told police that his Nissan Maxima and his Dodge Magnum were stolen from his driveway in northeast Lincoln overnight.
Fire displaces Crete family at an already tough time, but community comes around them
CRETE, Neb. (KLKN) – An ordinary Saturday evening changed the lives of a family in Crete when their house went up in flames. The Mendez family lost their home after an accident caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. The daughter of Salud and Rocio Mendez said this event came...
Nature enthusiasts ‘bug out’ at East Campus Discovery Days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UNL’s East Campus hosted their second annual “Discovery Days” with lots of creepy crawlies on display. Attendees got to learn about all sorts of Nebraska insects, learn about bee biology and about the giant impact tiny bugs have on Earth. There was...
Expert urges parents to support educators during ‘catastrophic teacher shortage’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A “catastrophic teacher shortage” reported by The Washington Post, has experts calling for help on the behalf of teachers. Leelia Strogov, college advisor and founder of Atomic Mind, says it’s important to realize what’s actually happening across the country. “I think one of...
Warmer day Sunday before precipitation potential
Temperatures on Saturday did not get as warm as expected with a weak cold front moving into the region and affecting the area before we could reach the point of peak heating. Some moisture does hang along the front, as dew point temperatures are around 70° Saturday afternoon. Mostly...
Rain tonight into Tuesday
It’s been a while since we’ve seen rainfall. In fact, before today, Lincoln had only seen a trace of rain all August! That has started to change with the rain showers we’ve been seeing on and off today and the chance for more rain tonight into Tuesday.
Lincoln Lutheran football: ‘We got something special’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a strong showing of 8-3 in 2021, the Lincoln Lutheran football team is determined to have another winning season. The Warriors return a large senior class, which has been together since middle school. “This year’s senior class has a little bit more aggressive goals,”...
Nebraska football garners one vote in AP Top 25 Poll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the college football season right around the corner, the Associated Press has released its initial Top 25 Poll. The Huskers, who finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 record, earned a single vote from a panel of 63 sports writers. The last time Nebraska...
