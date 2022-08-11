ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Two downtown Lincoln bus stops to be relocated

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Aug. 22, two bus stops on N Street between 10th and 11th Streets will be moved. The stops are being relocated while the Gold’s building is being demolished to keep riders safe. Bus Stop One will relocate to the intersection of N...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Property manager believes Lincoln rental costs will never come down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The cost of land and housing in Nebraska has been steadily increasing, making it more difficult for anyone to find an affordable place to live. “There’s a low supply, and with higher rents, it is making it more difficult for people,” said Lynn Fisher, president of Great Place Properties.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

More than 40,000 LPS students head back to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – More than 40,000 students are starting to head back to the classroom in the Capital City. A select portion of them are in a brand-new school. The freshman class of Lincoln Northwest were the first students in the building on Monday, as the sophomores and juniors don’t have their first day until Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

1,000 students bring life back to UNL residence halls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – All of Abel Hall’s 13 floors are abuzz with chatter as students began moving into the dorms this weekend. “I’m excited to meet new people, honestly that’s the biggest thing is meeting people, and just for a change,” said incoming freshman Grace Dobson. “I was tired of high school, so a change is good.”
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Bicyclist injured when hit by car in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in north Lincoln on Monday night, police said. Lincoln Police say a vehicle heading south on 27th Street hit the bicyclist in the intersection with Cornhusker Highway shortly after 9 p.m. The bicyclist suffered injuries that were not...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tips to keep your kids safe while biking or walking to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With most kids back in school in Lincoln, we all need to be a little more careful when out on the roads. Three-quarters of Nebraska drivers say their main route takes them past a school zone or bus stop, according to a AAA survey. The...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Update: Creighton University vaccine mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Supreme Court won’t be stopping the vaccine mandate at Creighton University. The court dismissed an appeal brought on by 10 students who believed the mandate violated their religious beliefs. They said the court lacks the jurisdiction to do anything, citing a century’s old precedent...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Tapping into the garden to find healthy options

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Many enjoyed the outdoors on Saturday for the Nature Center Herbal Festival. The event was held at Pioneers Park Nature Center. For $40 a person, those who attended the festival took herbal tincture classes, toured the gardens, did some herbal tea drying and had food and drinks with herbs in them.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police recover stolen guns after teens crash stolen vehicle into tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police took five teens into custody last week after they crashed a stolen car, leaving one of them unresponsive in the back seat. Around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, a man told police that his Nissan Maxima and his Dodge Magnum were stolen from his driveway in northeast Lincoln overnight.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nature enthusiasts ‘bug out’ at East Campus Discovery Days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UNL’s East Campus hosted their second annual “Discovery Days” with lots of creepy crawlies on display. Attendees got to learn about all sorts of Nebraska insects, learn about bee biology and about the giant impact tiny bugs have on Earth. There was...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warmer day Sunday before precipitation potential

Temperatures on Saturday did not get as warm as expected with a weak cold front moving into the region and affecting the area before we could reach the point of peak heating. Some moisture does hang along the front, as dew point temperatures are around 70° Saturday afternoon. Mostly...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rain tonight into Tuesday

It’s been a while since we’ve seen rainfall. In fact, before today, Lincoln had only seen a trace of rain all August! That has started to change with the rain showers we’ve been seeing on and off today and the chance for more rain tonight into Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Lutheran football: ‘We got something special’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After a strong showing of 8-3 in 2021, the Lincoln Lutheran football team is determined to have another winning season. The Warriors return a large senior class, which has been together since middle school. “This year’s senior class has a little bit more aggressive goals,”...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska football garners one vote in AP Top 25 Poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With the college football season right around the corner, the Associated Press has released its initial Top 25 Poll. The Huskers, who finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 record, earned a single vote from a panel of 63 sports writers. The last time Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE

