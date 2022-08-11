Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
County engineer shares insights on water main breaks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There have been a number of water main breaks in the Valley this summer. Monday morning alone saw breaks in Hubbard and Boardman. First News is looking into the possible causes. Many breaks cause lane or road closures, inconveniencing drivers, residents, businesses and repairmen. “It...
WYTV.com
Blight remediation project begins in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of East Liverpool is starting a new blight remediation project. Officials hope this will continue the city’s revitalization. Demolition took place Monday morning at a house that is one of 16 abandoned homes on Erie Street. It’s also one of 450 abandoned homes in East Liverpool, according to the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC).
WYTV.com
Date set for Canfield gazebo demolition
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A date has been set to tear down the gazebo in Canfield to make way for a new one. The gazebo on the Village Green will be taken down on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to City Manager Wade Calhoun. Some paperwork issues determining ownership of...
WYTV.com
Man fixing truck hit, killed on Ohio Turnpike
BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A service repair worker was killed in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say the 29-year-old victim from Washingtonville was called before 3:50 a.m. to repair a broken down semi in the eastbound lanes of I-76. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Downed wires in Youngstown spark concern
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downed power lines are extremely dangerous — they can carry between 10,000-100,000 volts of electricity. “Stay far away from any downed or low-hanging power line and always assume any wire is energized and dangerous,” said Lauren Siburkis with FirstEnergy. “Never drive over a downed power line and keep children and pets far away.”
WYTV.com
Two-car crash disturbs traffic in Hubbard
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic was moving slowly after a two-car crash in Hubbard Monday evening. A car and pick-up truck collided in front of the Dunkin’ Donuts on State Route 62. Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a young boy who was...
WYTV.com
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase. A checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. to 2 am. Friday night on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane in Youngstown. A total of 278 vehicles passed through the checkpoint with...
WYTV.com
Traffic jams mark start of 41st Shaker Woods Festival
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shaker Woods Festival is back for its 41st year and the traffic to get in is at an all-time high. The sunshine and excitement of opening weekend drew in a large crowd, and the parking to get in to the festival has been one big traffic jam.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Nonprofit group gets $4K for home improvements
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local department store made a sizeable donation on Monday and saw some home improvements. Habitat for Humanity of the Mahoning Valley, a local housing nonprofit organization, received a check from Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance Co. for $4,003. The department store presented the check...
WYTV.com
Woman falls off cliff in Lisbon
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Lisbon Police, the Lisbon Fire Department, and the Columbiana County Sheriff Department responded to help a woman who fell off a cliff Tuesday morning. Crews were called to Old Stone Quarry off of Saint Jacobs Logtown Road in Lisbon shortly before 2 a.m. Lisbon Fire Chief Mark...
WYTV.com
Nonprofit to host events spreading overdose awareness
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Valley nonprofit group will host free community events to spread awareness of and to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury from drug overdose. River Valley Organizing, a citizen-based community organization working toward safer communities, is recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day...
WYTV.com
Niles School Board preps for possible teacher strike
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The Niles School Board Monday evening passed several resolutions to create contingency plans should the teachers union strike on Sept. 1. Board President Tony Perrone said the board passed resolutions creating an alternate academic plan, addressing security, and eliminating salaries and benefits should the teachers strike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Art fills Lake Milton beach for 5th annual show
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) — The beach at Lake Milton was filled with art Saturday. It was part of the fifth annual Arts and Crafts at the Beach. This is run by the Lake Milton Women’s League. Around 110 vendors from Ohio and Pennsylvania showed off their work.
WYTV.com
2022 Rockabilly Ruckus raised over $22K for local veterans
MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — From Friday to Sunday the Trumbull County Fairgrounds were home to the Rockabilly Ruckus. According to co-organizer Nicolle Stanton, it was another great year. They raised just over $22,400 for local veterans through Its About the Warrior Foundation. That brings their grand total to...
WYTV.com
Man in jail after police chase from OVI checkpoint
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is sitting in jail with charges after a police chase that started at an OVI checkpoint. Brian Chrystal, 41, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after Ohio State Highway Patrol chased him from the OVI checkpoint on Glenwood Avenue into Salem. Chrystal finally...
WYTV.com
Local YMCA offering free haircuts
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- The Grove City YMCA is offering free haircuts between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You can call ahead for a time slot. Donations and tips will be accepted. If you can’t make it, there will be another free haircut event again on Thursday.
WYTV.com
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up. Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 700 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE on reports of a domestic dispute.
WYTV.com
Suspect in Boardman credit union robbery arrested
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Police said Saturday the suspect in the robbery of Seven Seventeen Credit Union on Friday has been arrested. Bobbisue Averill, 42, was arrested at a gas station on Market Street by Youngstown Police after several tips. Averill was taken into custody and charged with...
WYTV.com
Salem Stuff the Bus helps struggling kids with supplies
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project held a “Stuff the Bus” event at Walmart in Salem on Saturday. It’s part of an ongoing back-to-school giveaway. People donated supplies that will go to kids in Columbiana Schools. Last week, the Brightside Project collected school supplies that...
WYTV.com
Junior League of Mahoning Valley hosts 1st ever Paw-Lapalooza
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Dog lovers who like to show off their pets will get the chance Saturday afternoon as the Junior League of the Mahoning Valley hosts its first-ever Paw-Lapalooza. It’ll take place Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Wean Park in downtown Youngstown. It cost $10...
Comments / 0