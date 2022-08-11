Read full article on original website
Where things stand with Malaki Starks, Darris Smith and other Georgia football freshmen as fall camp rolls on
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football freshman update. There’s always an extra bit of fascination with freshmen this time of year....
What Atlanta landing 2025 CFP title game means for Georgia football
ATHENS —Georgia football has a unique opportunity approaching to play three times in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in one season. Atlanta was announced as the host for the 2025 CFP Championship Game following the 2024 season, replacing originally selected host Las Vegas. The Bulldogs open the 2024 season on Aug. 31...
Georgia basketball non-conference schedule released, two marquee opponents
ATHENS — The Mike White Era of Georgia basketball will open with eight of the first 13 games at home at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs will open the season on Nov. 7 against Western Carolina in Athens before a daunting trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., where UGA will face Wake Forest on Friday, Nov. 11.
Georgia stock report: Young players soar, Kenny McIntosh scores in Scrimmage One
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows what a championship team looks like and how to build one. The Georgia head coach made it clear after Scrimmage One on Saturday the 2022 Bulldogs aren’t there yet. “We have a long way to go to get where we need to go,”...
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
Georgia football defense called out by Kirby Smart after first scrimmage: ‘I’m a little disappointed’
ATHENS — It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Georgia offense had a better day than the Georgia defense on Saturday’s scrimmage. That is to be expected at this time of year, according to Kirby Smart. Add in that it was the first day of live...
Georgia football comes in at No. 3 in Preseason 2022 AP Poll
The first AP Poll of the 2022 season was released on Monday. And despite ending the previous season as the No. 1 team in the country, the Bulldogs will begin the year as the No. 3 team. Sitting ahead of Georgia is Alabama at No. 1 with 54 first-place votes,...
Georgia QB takeaways from Scrimmage One sends Kirby Smart to film room
ATHENS — Kirby Smart was uncharacteristically reserved when asked to asses Georgia quarterback play following Scrimmage One on Saturday. Sixth-year senior Stetson Bennett has the reigns of what appears to be a powerful offense, a deep, strong offensive line in front of him, and future NFL players around him at the skill positions.
Georgia cornerback position battle has clear frontrunner coming out of first scrimmage
ATHENS — Of the six scholarship cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster, Kamari Lassiter arrived as the lowest-rated recruit of the bunch. He was still a 4-star prospect, yet he ranked as the No. 248 overall player in the 2021 signing class. By comparison, the other five players were all...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains
FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Caught on Camera: 4 suspects arrested in Georgia after shoplifting, high-speed chase
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Above: Watch the dashcam of the incident. Four people were taken into custody in Georgia after a report of shoplifting led to a police chase. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, deputies on August 6 were looking for a silver Ford Focus with four women inside after a reported shoplifting at an outlet store in Dawson County.
2 women accused of killing Buford woman because of love triangle
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It appears that a love triangle has led to the death of a Buford woman. The Gwinnett County Police Department believes 27-year-old Antonetta Stevens and 17-year-old Janine Gonzalez lured 30-year-old Ashley Bocanegra to an apartment on Buford Drive on Aug. 11. It appears that Gonzalez’s brother...
Lithonia mom arrested at funeral home after child dies from being left in bathtub, DeKalb authorities say
LITHONIA, Ga. — A Lithonia mom is facing second degree murder charges, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said, after her infant child died from being left in the bathtub. The sheriff's office said the 31-year-old mother was arrested Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. She was charged after...
Army identifies Rangers killed in NE Ga mountains
The Army has identified to the two soldiers killed during Ranger training exercises on Yohan Mountain in White County: Evan Fitzgibbon was a second lieutenant; George Taber was a staff sergeant. They were killed and three others were injured when a Tuesday afternoon thunderstorm toppled trees on the mountain near Dahlonega.
Woman who reported rape recalls meeting suspect at Buford restaurant
A Georgia State University Campus Police officer has been charged with rape and other offenses in an incident that the alleged female victim said began at a Buford restaurant. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the woman remembers meeting the suspect, 59-year-old Terry Payne of Loganville, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 5, at a restaurant in the 2600 block of Mall of Georgia Boulevard. She told police she remembered having an alcoholic beverage, then nothing else, until waking up in an unfamiliar location with the suspect raping her. Police said the woman was able to get to safety a short time later and went to a local hospital, where Special Victim’s Unit detectives interviewed her.
Danielsville man and his mother arrested after traffic stop in Forsyth County
A Danielsville man was arrested Friday, hours after fleeing a traffic stop in Forsyth County on foot, and his mother was also arrested in the incident. In a social media post, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Turner, 31, near the intersection of Bethelview Road and Canton Highway when Turner fled the vehicle and ran into the woods, leaving his mother in the car.
4-year-old found shot to death in car in DeKalb County, mother charged
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a child who was found shot and killed in the backseat of a car on I-85 Sunday is now behind bars. According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to I-85 north at North Druid Hills Road at 7:38 p.m. That’s where they found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car from an apparent gunshot wound.
