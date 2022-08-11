Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Community School District pays ransom to resolve cyber security incident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed they paid ransom to resolve the cyber security incident that occurred in early July. The attack caused some summer activities to be suspended. CRCSD Superintendent Noreen Bush confirmed the payment in an email to families,...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion introduces final four Fire Chief candidates
Marion — Marion is still looking for a new fire chief after Deb Krebill retired in the spring. She was one of the first women to be a fire chief in the state of Iowa. Monday night, people in town got the chance to meet the four finalists hoping to take the top job.
cbs2iowa.com
Palo repeals water rate ordinances that caused some bills to more than double
PALO, Iowa — Palo city leaders have voted to repeal a pair of recent ordinances that raised water rates in the city, and led to some residents' bills to more than double. The repeal is temporary, as city leaders work to figure out how they can raise rates without causing individual bills to spike month to month.
cbs2iowa.com
Poll workers needed in several Iowa counties
Des Moines — Monday evening, Iowa counties called upon residents to serve as poll workers for the next general election. Tuesday, August 16th is designated as Help America Vote Day. This day was established as a national awareness day by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
University of Iowa students move in dorms
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New and returning students have been moving into the dorms at the University of Iowa for the last couple days. The University says they're expecting over 6,000 first-year and returning students. The move in started on Sunday, although students could move in a day earlier...
cbs2iowa.com
Nebraska company helping farmers improve crops using tech
LINCOLN, Neb. — Combining agriculture and technology, one Nebraska company is helping farmers by telling them the right time to apply fertilizer to their crops. Sentinel Fertigation gives data-driven recommendations to improve the efficiency of producers' fertigation operations. The Lincoln-based company utilized its N-TimeTM Fertigation Management System to anticipate crop nitrogen needs and provide farmers with proactive fertigation scheduling recommendations.
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices drop another 10 cents in Iowa, averaging $3.58 per gallon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.58/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 78.3 cents per gallon lower than a month...
cbs2iowa.com
Salvation Army helping with back to school preparations
Local Chapters of the Salvation Army are helping families get ready for a new school year. A lot of the families the Cedar Rapids branch is helping were also part of the their summer camp. Captain Shawn DeBaar says a lot of them need help all year long not just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Willie Ray Fairley, hands out more than 1,500 meals to Kentucky flood victims
Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie's Ray Q Shack, is helping families affected by floods in eastern Kentucky. On Facebook, Fairley gives an update on his trip by first mentioning "it's hot hot here." As lines built up, Fairley and his "crew" donated nearly 1,100 meals on Sunday, August 7th...
cbs2iowa.com
LIFEchurch Coralville and UI team up in back-to-school event
Coralville — Monday afternoon, University of Iowa (UI) announced they will provide dental screenings for kids attending LIFEchurch Coralville's back-to-school event. The event, called Servolution, provides children with a wide range of items for school:. Backpacks. School supplies. Shoes. Haircuts. Vision screenings. UI's first-year pediatric dentistry residents will be...
cbs2iowa.com
Closures on 7th Avenue in Marion for reconstruction project
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — This week the two-year 7th Avenue Reconstruction and Streetscape Project in Marion will transition to its final phase. The closed portion of 10th Street will reopen and work will begin two blocks west on 7th Avenue. Three legs of the 10th Street intersection will remain open to traffic.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigating after man is shot and killed by Waterloo Police officers
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified a man who was shot and killed by Waterloo Police officers on Saturday, August 13th. DCI is investigating the shooting that occurred around 4:30 pm near the intersection of Dubuque Road and Adrian Street in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Springville woman arrested after leading Linn County Deputies on vehicle pursuit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Sunday morning, Linn County Deputies were trying to locate 20 year-old Chloe Snider, from Springville, Iowa, at 1138 Dubuque Road. Deputies released a statement on Twitter stating they were looking for Snider because of a Felony Revocation Probation Warrant for Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony.
cbs2iowa.com
Ball-hawking defense is out to make Iowa best in West again
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense was one of the best in the nation at forcing turnovers and turning them into points. With seven starters back on that side of the ball, the Hawkeyes would appear set to build on what it accomplished while leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten championship game.
Comments / 0