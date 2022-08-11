Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Clayton Anderson performs song “Indiana”
INDIANAPOLIS – Singer-songwriter Clayton Anderson stopped by to play his new song “Indiana”! He also talked about what inspired him to write it and how things are going with his new album “Made in the USA”. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social?...
Fox 59
National Rum Day with 8th Day Distillery
INDIANAPOLIS – Today is National Rum Day and Indy Now is celebrating with a local distillery known for its quality spirits and cocktails! 8th Day Distillery creates quality local spirits and then creates delicious craft cocktails with these spirits. They rotate their menu with the seasons and try to utilize other local small businesses when they can.
Fox 59
New wine series with Bluebeard, upcoming classes
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re taking our wine game to the next level with the Sommelier at one of Indy’s most creative restaurants!. These upcoming classes will teach you how to taste wine and enjoy it with food. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with...
Fox 59
Hoopla Letters: making calligraphy a hobby
INDIANAPOLIS – Modern brush calligraphy is a fun, creative hobby and despite what you might think, you don’t need any fancy supplies! Hoopla Letters can teach you how to do calligraphy using just markers!. Hoopla Letters has some upcoming Introduction to Modern Brush Calligraphy classes at Hotel Broad...
Fox 59
“The Reluctant Mind Reader” returns to Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – He’s back! Magician Brendon Ware returns to Indianapolis with his “The Reluctant Mind Reader” show. Brendon will be at the Athenaeum August 18, 20 & 21. Click here to buy tickets.
Fox 59
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
Fox 59
Smoking hot deal with Smokey Blue BBQ!
INDIANAPOLIS — Smokey Blue Owner and Pitmaster Craig Boyer and Managing Partner, Greg Lockert stopped by the Indy Now studio to let Jillian and Ryan sample some of their delicious menu items. Mention seeing Smokey Blue on Fox59’s Indy Now to get all of your side for free!
Fox 59
Dog friendly treats & events!
INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Paw Street Bakery, Courtney Bruner, stopped by the studio to share with Jillian and Ryan what makes her bakery stand out. Her furry family members, Coco and Winnie, joined to help out with the taste testing portion of the interview. Paw Street Bakery celebrates...
Fox 59
Be Our Guest: Union Jack Pub
Whether you’re watching a game, or meeting up for a first date, Union Jack Pub is the spot!. Be Our Guest at their Westfield location, when you buy a $50 gift card for only $25!. Click the link while supplies last.
Fox 59
National Sandwich Month with Tanorria Askew
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef and owner of Tanorria’s Table, Tanorria Askew stopped by the studio to share how to bring your sandwich game to the next level!. To learn more visit TanorriasTable.com.
Fox 59
DL Lowry Salon’s hair loss services
INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian learns more about DL Lowry Salon’s hair loss services.
Fox 59
How a Belgian tradition sparked an Indy food company
INDIANAPOLIS — Shelby Lorch, owner of the Indianapolis-based Walking Waffle Company, said that her company and the food it offers originated in the Belgian city of Liège. On today’s Indy Now segment, Lorch explained that in Liège, people walk around the street eating handheld waffles as if they were cookies. This inspired her to bring this tradition over to the US and Indianapolis in the form of the Walking Waffle Company.
Fox 59
New chicken, southern-style and Indian restaurants in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, joined us this week to discuss the latest in Indy’s food news, including a few new restaurants opening!. Natural State Provisions. Natural State Provisions is a new eatery that Ketzenberger recommends. Set to open soon,...
Fox 59
Joey Chestnut getting ready for Popcorn Eating Challenge at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS- World Champion Competitive Eater, Joey Chestnut, is preparing to knock one out of the park. He is getting ready to take part in a world record popcorn eating competition at Victory Field Tuesday, August 23. This Tuesday, he’s going to practice by devouring items from the Indian’s dollar menu,...
Fox 59
Quiet stretch underway! Timing next storm chances
Skies are mainly clear and temperatures cooler to open your Tuesday morning! Drier air (lower dew points) has seeped into the area, allowing for a fresher, cleaner start. This is making for a great start and a beautiful sunrise. Expect another incredible day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds, light northeasterly winds and low humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s, uncommon for August in Indiana! Enjoy…
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Urban Homestead in Tipton
Give your space a makeover, find a special gift, and stick around for some community bonding. Sherman visited Urban Homestead in Tipton which has become a destination for all of the above.
Fox 59
Vaccinations For Your Pets
INDIANAPOLIS– August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and that includes your pets. Your furry family members should make regular visits to the doctor and keep up to date on their vaccinations. Dr. Rachael Campbell, Veterinarian and Medical Director of Pet Wellness Clinics, shares what vaccines are recommended.
Fox 59
Brothers give back with lemonade stand
A TRIO OF BROTHERS IN COLUMBUS ARE USING THEIR BUSINESS TO GIVE BACK. DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 …. IMPD teams up with local business to crack down on …. Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew …. DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway...
Fox 59
Seasonal sunny stretch, rain this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with comfortable and cool conditions this morning with temperatures in the 60s and dewpoints in the 50s and 60s as well! The rest of this week will feature temperatures in the 80s with lots of sunshine before rain moves in this weekend. Terrific Tuesday,...
Fox 59
DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 reconstruction
Indianapolis is planning on investing $1.15 billion into reconstructing transportation and storm water infrastructure during the next five years. https://fox59.com/news/dpw-looking-at-worst-of-the-worst-streets-for-2023-reconstruction/
