Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Clayton Anderson performs song “Indiana”

INDIANAPOLIS – Singer-songwriter Clayton Anderson stopped by to play his new song “Indiana”! He also talked about what inspired him to write it and how things are going with his new album “Made in the USA”. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social?...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

National Rum Day with 8th Day Distillery

INDIANAPOLIS – Today is National Rum Day and Indy Now is celebrating with a local distillery known for its quality spirits and cocktails! 8th Day Distillery creates quality local spirits and then creates delicious craft cocktails with these spirits. They rotate their menu with the seasons and try to utilize other local small businesses when they can.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New wine series with Bluebeard, upcoming classes

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re taking our wine game to the next level with the Sommelier at one of Indy’s most creative restaurants!. These upcoming classes will teach you how to taste wine and enjoy it with food. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Hoopla Letters: making calligraphy a hobby

INDIANAPOLIS – Modern brush calligraphy is a fun, creative hobby and despite what you might think, you don’t need any fancy supplies! Hoopla Letters can teach you how to do calligraphy using just markers!. Hoopla Letters has some upcoming Introduction to Modern Brush Calligraphy classes at Hotel Broad...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Smoking hot deal with Smokey Blue BBQ!

INDIANAPOLIS — Smokey Blue Owner and Pitmaster Craig Boyer and Managing Partner, Greg Lockert stopped by the Indy Now studio to let Jillian and Ryan sample some of their delicious menu items. Mention seeing Smokey Blue on Fox59’s Indy Now to get all of your side for free!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dog friendly treats & events!

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of Paw Street Bakery, Courtney Bruner, stopped by the studio to share with Jillian and Ryan what makes her bakery stand out. Her furry family members, Coco and Winnie, joined to help out with the taste testing portion of the interview. Paw Street Bakery celebrates...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest: Union Jack Pub

Whether you’re watching a game, or meeting up for a first date, Union Jack Pub is the spot!. Be Our Guest at their Westfield location, when you buy a $50 gift card for only $25!. Click the link while supplies last.
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

How a Belgian tradition sparked an Indy food company

INDIANAPOLIS — Shelby Lorch, owner of the Indianapolis-based Walking Waffle Company, said that her company and the food it offers originated in the Belgian city of Liège. On today’s Indy Now segment, Lorch explained that in Liège, people walk around the street eating handheld waffles as if they were cookies. This inspired her to bring this tradition over to the US and Indianapolis in the form of the Walking Waffle Company.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New chicken, southern-style and Indian restaurants in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, joined us this week to discuss the latest in Indy’s food news, including a few new restaurants opening!. Natural State Provisions. Natural State Provisions is a new eatery that Ketzenberger recommends. Set to open soon,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Quiet stretch underway! Timing next storm chances

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures cooler to open your Tuesday morning! Drier air (lower dew points) has seeped into the area, allowing for a fresher, cleaner start. This is making for a great start and a beautiful sunrise. Expect another incredible day ahead with a mix of sun and clouds, light northeasterly winds and low humidity. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s, uncommon for August in Indiana! Enjoy…
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Urban Homestead in Tipton

Give your space a makeover, find a special gift, and stick around for some community bonding. Sherman visited Urban Homestead in Tipton which has become a destination for all of the above.
TIPTON, IN
Fox 59

Vaccinations For Your Pets

INDIANAPOLIS– August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and that includes your pets. Your furry family members should make regular visits to the doctor and keep up to date on their vaccinations. Dr. Rachael Campbell, Veterinarian and Medical Director of Pet Wellness Clinics, shares what vaccines are recommended.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Brothers give back with lemonade stand

A TRIO OF BROTHERS IN COLUMBUS ARE USING THEIR BUSINESS TO GIVE BACK. DPW looking at worst of the worst streets for 2023 …. IMPD teams up with local business to crack down on …. Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew …. DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway...
COLUMBUS, IN
Fox 59

Seasonal sunny stretch, rain this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with comfortable and cool conditions this morning with temperatures in the 60s and dewpoints in the 50s and 60s as well! The rest of this week will feature temperatures in the 80s with lots of sunshine before rain moves in this weekend. Terrific Tuesday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

