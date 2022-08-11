Read full article on original website
Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail
The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
Youth At Heart Program Expanding In Tulsa
Work is underway to improve a program designed to help Tulsa students dealing with trauma and poverty. Youth at Work is expanding into McClure Elementary. It provides enrichment programming during the school year and summer break. "If we see a need we want to fill it. We know there are...
Program Designed To Help Local Students, Families In Need Expanding In Tulsa
A free program designed to help Tulsa students and families in need is expanding this school year. This year, 'Youth At Heart' will make an even bigger impact in the Tulsa Metro and will now be serving McClure Elementary students. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Monday with...
Broken Arrow Superintendent Discusses The Districts' Back-To-School Plan
More students are heading back to school this week, but others still have a little bit of time before going back later this month. We want to make sure both parents and kids are ready for the new year and that's why we're inviting district leaders from across Green Country on the newscast to go over their back-to-school plan.
Firefighters Battle Overnight Building Fire In Tulsa
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an overnight fire that broke out at the AllTech Communications building on Thursday. Crews responded to the scene near South 28th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard at around 10 p.m. According to firefighters, the blaze started after a nearby dead tree,...
Oklahoma Ranks 2nd In Nation For Kids Killed In ATV Crashes
A new report shows Oklahoma is now ranked second in the nation for the number of children killed in ATV crashes. With recent ATV deaths and the new findings, "Safe Kids Tulsa" is stressing how dangerous ATVs can be. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us with more.
Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting At Savanna Landing Apartments
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured Monday evening. The shooting occurred at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria. Both of the victims are not cooperating with police at this time, TPD said. This is a developing story.
Green Country Businesses, Organizations Donate School Supplies To Students, Teachers
Several companies and organizations around Green Country are stepping up to help students and teachers with school supplies as they begin to return to the classroom. For students in Sand Springs, any student who qualifies for free lunch can get school supplies and a backpack thanks to Sand Springs Community Services. These students will also get a $40 clothing voucher to use at Walmart.
Volunteers Help Tulsa Students Head Back To School With Resource Fair
Families are more than ready to head back to school thanks to dozens of groups working together. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies at Tulsa Tech’s 31st and Memorial Campus. COVID-19 vaccines and other shots were available as well as dental screenings and haircuts. Families also got...
1 Dead After Freight Train & Car Collision In Beggs
One person has died after a freight train collided with a car on Monday, BNSF Railway said. BNSF said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Beggs. There were no injuries to the crew but the driver of the car suffered fatal injuries, according to BNSF. This is a developing...
Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage
Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus Offering Free Haircuts For School Children
Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni will be cutting and styling hair for school-age children Sunday. No appointments are needed. It’s first come, first serve at Tulsa Tech's Peoria Campus from 12 to 3 p.m. There will also be entertainment and door prizes.
Tulsa Families Enjoy Back-To-School Community Resource Fair
Tulsa families are now more ready to head back to school, thanks to dozens of groups working together. This is the 6th annual Back-to-School Community Resource Fair at Tulsa Tech's 31st and Memorial campus. Volunteers gave out 2,000 backpacks with school supplies. There were also COVID-19 vaccines and other shots,...
Local Law Firm Donates Backpacks With School Supplies For Elementary School Kids
2,000 elementary school kids at Tulsa Public Schools are getting brand new backpacks and school supplies. The law firm of Graves McLain partnered with several organizations, like the Oklahoma Association for Justice and Gatesway Foundation, to pack the backpacks. They will go to students at seven different elementary schools. "Not...
Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022
The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
2 Injured In Shooting Near Tulsa Apartment Complex, Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after two people suffered gunshot wounds on Monday evening. According to police, the shooting happened at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria around 7:30 p.m. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two victims in front of the apartment complex with gunshot...
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
OG&E Hosts Free Pop-Up Shop For Sapulpa Educators
Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) is helping Sapulpa teachers get the supplies they need for their classroom. Volunteers helped pass out paper, binders, scissors and glue to teachers earlier on Monday. Teachers say this will help students who can't afford to buy their own supplies. "We walked around and got...
Bartlesville High School Offers Osage Language Class
Seventy-six Bartlesville High School students are learning the Osage language in class this year. Teacher Corey Maker, a member of the Osage Nation, says he is honored to see so many students enrolled and interested in keeping the language of his people alive. "This language is in a state of...
