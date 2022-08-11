Read full article on original website
Tulsa Police Investigating Double Shooting At Savanna Landing Apartments
Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured Monday evening. The shooting occurred at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria. Both of the victims are not cooperating with police at this time, TPD said. This is a developing story.
2 Injured In Shooting Near Tulsa Apartment Complex, Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after two people suffered gunshot wounds on Monday evening. According to police, the shooting happened at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria around 7:30 p.m. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two victims in front of the apartment complex with gunshot...
Authorities Searching For Suspect Accused Of Stealing Motorcycle
Collinsville Police, Tulsa Police, and Tulsa County deputies are looking for a suspect who led officers on a chase on a stolen motorcycle on Monday evening. Deputies say the suspect ditched the bike along 137th East Avenue near 156th Street North and ran into the woods. Authorities haven't given a...
Family Says Victim Of Hit & Run In Broken Arrow Has Died
The victim of a hit-and-run in Broken Arrow in early August has died. Christopher Key's family said he was left in a coma, after he was hit by a car near 91st and Mingo. Police say based on parts they collected at the scene, Key was likely hit by a 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion.
17-Year-Old Dies After Shooting At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
--- Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Assault On Girlfriend Arrested By Police
A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he strangled his girlfriend in front of her 2-year-old son. Police say they got a call from the victim's mother, who told them Dante Boykin had assaulted her daughter and grandson on Friday. Officers say the mother showed them photos of...
Oklahoma Ranks 2nd In Nation For Kids Killed In ATV Crashes
A new report shows Oklahoma is now ranked second in the nation for the number of children killed in ATV crashes. With recent ATV deaths and the new findings, "Safe Kids Tulsa" is stressing how dangerous ATVs can be. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us with more.
Man Accused Of Throwing Rocks At Cars Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police said officers arrested a man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars. Police say an officer tried to talk to Blake Willingham around 9:45 Friday morning near West Archer and North Phoenix when he threw a box of trash at the patrol car and ran off. They say...
Firefighters Battle Overnight Building Fire In Tulsa
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an overnight fire that broke out at the AllTech Communications building on Thursday. Crews responded to the scene near South 28th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard at around 10 p.m. According to firefighters, the blaze started after a nearby dead tree,...
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage
Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
Sand Springs Man Gets 11 Year Sentence For Sending Explicit Texts To Minor
A Sand Springs youth group leader is sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to sending sexually explicit texts to a minor. Court documents say Thomas Johnson knew the victim's family through church, and that the victim's family asked him to mentor their son. Prosecutors say the victim's mom discovered Johnson sent her son numerous explicit texts and images from March 2019 to August 2020, starting when he was 11 years old.
Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail
The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
1 Dead After Freight Train & Car Collision In Beggs
One person has died after a freight train collided with a car on Monday, BNSF Railway said. BNSF said the crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. in Beggs. There were no injuries to the crew but the driver of the car suffered fatal injuries, according to BNSF. This is a developing...
Youth At Heart Program Expanding In Tulsa
Work is underway to improve a program designed to help Tulsa students dealing with trauma and poverty. Youth at Work is expanding into McClure Elementary. It provides enrichment programming during the school year and summer break. "If we see a need we want to fill it. We know there are...
Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus Offering Free Haircuts For School Children
Tulsa Tech barber and cosmetology students as well as instructors and alumni will be cutting and styling hair for school-age children Sunday. No appointments are needed. It’s first come, first serve at Tulsa Tech's Peoria Campus from 12 to 3 p.m. There will also be entertainment and door prizes.
Over 100 Planes Fly In For Will Rogers, Wiley Post Remembrance Event
Dozens of people got up close and personal with more than 100 airplanes and their pilots at Oologah Lake Saturday. Visitors set up lawn chairs to watch the planes fly in and land on the grass airstrip at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch in Rogers County. The fly-ins are also...
OG&E Hosts Free Pop-Up Shop For Sapulpa Educators
Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) is helping Sapulpa teachers get the supplies they need for their classroom. Volunteers helped pass out paper, binders, scissors and glue to teachers earlier on Monday. Teachers say this will help students who can't afford to buy their own supplies. "We walked around and got...
Broken Arrow Superintendent Discusses The Districts' Back-To-School Plan
More students are heading back to school this week, but others still have a little bit of time before going back later this month. We want to make sure both parents and kids are ready for the new year and that's why we're inviting district leaders from across Green Country on the newscast to go over their back-to-school plan.
