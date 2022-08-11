ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Teen charged in shooting, attempted carjacking of retired Chicago officer on West Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in the shooting and attempted robbery of a retired Chicago police officer Sunday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 59-year-old retired cop was sitting in his car just after 4 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw Street when another car pulled up and two people jumped out and announced a robbery, Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Monday.
fox32chicago.com

Man sought in CTA Green Line robbery

CHICAGO - Police are trying to find the man responsible for stealing a bag from a rider on the CTA Green Line last week on Chicago's West Side. The suspect snatched a bag from a 27-year-old man who was sleeping on a train around 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 8 near the California station in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said in a community alert.
CBS Chicago

Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 45 shot, 7 fatally in weekend violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 45 people have been shot, seven fatally, since Friday evening across Chicago, police said. Five people were shot, one fatally on the city's South Side overnight Sunday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood at about 12:20 a.m., police said. Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the 1800 block of West 78th Street, police said. A 19-year-old woman shot three times and died from her injuries, CPD said. The medical examiner's office identified her as Tacara Tunstall. Another victim, a 17-year-old girl, is in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Three others, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot and taken to nearby hospitals, police said. They are listed in fair condition. Two of them were shot in the arm and the other in the torso. Other details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but police believe the offender may have been shooting from a vehicle. No one has been arrested as Area Two detectives try to sort through the shooting.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
NBC Chicago

Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
cwbchicago.com

2 men shot outside Albany Park business overnight

Two men are recovering after they were shot in Albany Park early Sunday, according to Chicago police. No arrests have been made. A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh near the mouth of an alley on the 3100 block of West Montrose around 2:28 a.m., according to police and a witness. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the foot as he walked out of a nearby business while the shooting was underway.
cwbchicago.com

Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
WHIO Dayton

Suspected serial groper charged in Chicago’s South Loop attacks

CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of groping several women in the city’s South Loop area has been charged with multiple felonies. Officials with the Chicago Police Department confirmed to WGN-TV that Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was arrested Friday after being identified as “the man who rode around on a one-wheel motorized scooter groping women.
vfpress.news

Man Fatally Shot In Maywood Aug. 12, Hillside Man Fatally Shot In Chicago

Sunday, August 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Community members are mourning two Proviso Township residents who were fatally shot in two separate incidents that occurred within the last several weeks. The most recent homicide happened on Aug. 12, at...
fox32chicago.com

Man, woman found dead inside home on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man and woman were found dead inside a home Monday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. Around 3:30 p.m., police say the woman and 44-year-old man were discovered unresponsive inside a Ravenswood home in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue. The man and woman had both sustained...
