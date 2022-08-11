JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $14.5 million refinancing for a new, 130,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, single-tenant warehouse and distribution facility at 400 Airport Corporate Dr. in the Trenton-area community of Ewing, New Jersey. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Herring Properties, to place the 11-year, fixed-rate,...

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO