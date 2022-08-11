Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park Listed As One Of Least-Visited & That’s Just Fine
I read an article recently that shared a list of least visited national parks. Some may be surprised to see that Minnesota's beautiful Voyageurs National Park made the list. Voyageurs National Park is located near International Falls, Minnesota. It's right on the Canadian border and consists of four large lakes and over 500 islands. There are dozens of boat-in campsites, rustic backcountry tent campsites, and even smaller lakes accessible by trail systems.
Monarch Fair This Sunday
FOLEY -- Monarch butterflies are fueling up for their annual trip Southward, and might stop by Foley this weekend. The Minnesota Monarch Migration Fair is Sunday at the Minnesota Native Landscapes Production farm near Foley. Communications Coordinator at the Monarch Joint Venture Stacy Carlson explains why the fair happens at...
Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair
I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Zoos Don’t Have Baby Hippos, But Have you Seen These Great Attractions?
Did you know that Hippos are the second largest land animal on Earth? Second only to elephants. Did you know Hippos are usually most active at night?. Lastly, did you know that a baby hippo could be as mischievous as this little guy was at a zoo in Copenhagen, Denmark?
Do You Run an MN Business and Need Help with Content? Ask Soona!
Do you have a small business that you run at home or want to build your brand? Do you want the perfect content to use on your website with your products but don’t know how to get it? Well you can defiantly get this and more with the help of Soona!
Tax Collections Top Forecast as Minnesota Starts New Fiscal Year
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota started its new fiscal year on a positive note. The Office of Management and Budget says net general fund revenues for the month of July, which is the first month of fiscal year 2023, exceeded projections by about 3.8%. The total was nearly $1.8 billion, which was $64 million above the level predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast that was issued in February.
Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed, Been There?
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 75 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Enjoy Trinkets, Treasures & Trash Through September in Minnesota
Being someone who is usually looking for a great bargain for something that is unique and fun, consignment shops, flea markets, and fairs are great places to find just those things. The Wadena Flea and Craft Market is one of those places where you can find some really unique and...
Cleaning Product Found in Popular Drink Reason for Recall in Minnesota
One of the strangest recalls I've seen yet was just released by The Kraft Heinz Company. About 5,760 cases of their popular drink, Capri Sun, have been voluntarily recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a cleaning solution in the juice. Yes, if you don't pull this out of your kitchen pantry now, your child could end up drinking cleaning solution. Gross!
Minnesota Crime Report Shows Increase in Crimes in 2021
ST. PAUL — There was an increase in violent crime in Minnesota in 2021. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released the 2021 Uniform Crime Report, a summary of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies to meet state and federal reporting requirements.
See The Sad State Of Dustin Diamond’s Abandoned Wisconsin Home
Former child star Dustin Diamond had a rough go of it after his popular TV series went off the air. Sadly, he died of stage 4 cancer on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond was best known for playing the lovable or obnoxious (depending on who you ask) character Samuel "Screech" Powers on the hit NBC sitcom, "Saved by the Bell".
5 Secrets to Keeping Those Pesky Minnesota Mosquitoes Away
As we move into late summer across Minnesota, it seems like those pesky Minnesota mosquitoes are experiencing a resurgence. Mosquito: (See Minnesota Bird) We all react to their itchy bites differently. After a weekend of camping or at the cabin Amie is a human pin cushion, while most of the time I got mostly unscathed. We're never sure if she's bitten more or just reacts more severely that I do.
Big Recall Of Frozen Pizzas Sold At Walmart & Target
Check your freezers for these recalled frozen pizzas sold in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. The United States Department of Agriculture has announced a recall of thousands of frozen pizzas because over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”. Home Run Frozen Pizzas...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0