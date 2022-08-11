ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota's Voyageurs National Park Listed As One Of Least-Visited & That's Just Fine

I read an article recently that shared a list of least visited national parks. Some may be surprised to see that Minnesota's beautiful Voyageurs National Park made the list. Voyageurs National Park is located near International Falls, Minnesota. It's right on the Canadian border and consists of four large lakes and over 500 islands. There are dozens of boat-in campsites, rustic backcountry tent campsites, and even smaller lakes accessible by trail systems.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Monarch Fair This Sunday

FOLEY -- Monarch butterflies are fueling up for their annual trip Southward, and might stop by Foley this weekend. The Minnesota Monarch Migration Fair is Sunday at the Minnesota Native Landscapes Production farm near Foley. Communications Coordinator at the Monarch Joint Venture Stacy Carlson explains why the fair happens at...
FOLEY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair

I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Drowned After Falling Off Boat

Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the victim of an apparent weekend drowning. A news release issued today by the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office indicates 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson of Hopkins was with a group they had been fishing on Elm Island Lake Saturday afternoon. The initial report on the deadly incident says Nelson had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he suddenly fell into the water.
HOPKINS, MN
Minnesota State
Ramsey, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Tax Collections Top Forecast as Minnesota Starts New Fiscal Year

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota started its new fiscal year on a positive note. The Office of Management and Budget says net general fund revenues for the month of July, which is the first month of fiscal year 2023, exceeded projections by about 3.8%. The total was nearly $1.8 billion, which was $64 million above the level predicted by the most recent state revenue forecast that was issued in February.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Cleaning Product Found in Popular Drink Reason for Recall in Minnesota

One of the strangest recalls I've seen yet was just released by The Kraft Heinz Company. About 5,760 cases of their popular drink, Capri Sun, have been voluntarily recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a cleaning solution in the juice. Yes, if you don't pull this out of your kitchen pantry now, your child could end up drinking cleaning solution. Gross!
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

5 Secrets to Keeping Those Pesky Minnesota Mosquitoes Away

As we move into late summer across Minnesota, it seems like those pesky Minnesota mosquitoes are experiencing a resurgence. Mosquito: (See Minnesota Bird) We all react to their itchy bites differently. After a weekend of camping or at the cabin Amie is a human pin cushion, while most of the time I got mostly unscathed. We're never sure if she's bitten more or just reacts more severely that I do.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Big Recall Of Frozen Pizzas Sold At Walmart & Target

Check your freezers for these recalled frozen pizzas sold in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. The United States Department of Agriculture has announced a recall of thousands of frozen pizzas because over 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product may be contaminated with “extraneous materials.”. Home Run Frozen Pizzas...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
